Technology Diary — October 10, 2023

Yes, this is boring, but look at the twenty-year distribution!

So this year I also noted how many congratulations I received on my birthday and via which channels. Many thanks at this point to all the involuntary test subjects!

Because of the death of Twitter, the flood of wishes about it has come to a standstill. There are now many Mastodon and even a Bluesky congratulations under “Other”. Three people congratulated me via Apple’s iMessage (also totaled under “Other”). But still nothing comes close to Facebook, not even LinkedIn.

In numbers:

50% Facebook (public)3% Facebook Messenger0% Twitter 0% Instagram-DM17% LinkedIn-DM3% Xing-DM10% WhatsApp3% Email1% Telephone3% personal13% Other (SMS, iMessage, Mastodon, Slack etc.)

For those interested in science, here are the previous year’s reports: 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2012

(John the Dead)

