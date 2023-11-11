Technology diary — October 2023

Large language models help me

Because Wolfseule’s GeoGuessr enthusiasm spread to me that evening in July, I’ve spent some time with the game since then and also followed the World Cup qualifiers and the World Cup itself completely in the live stream. At some point during this time I converted quotes from the “Schachnovelle” by Stefan Zweig into the GeoGuessr topic for fun in the chat, which wasn’t a lot of work because it all really fits very well. This is now supposed to become a real book, the original only has 80 pages, so it’s still not much work.

Because neither of us can immediately think of a good player name for one of the characters – in the original: world chess champion Mirko Czentovic – I let ChatGPT make suggestions.

First I describe that I need a name for someone called Mirko Czentovic who plays GeoGuessr but is very stupid.

ChatGPT makes 20 suggestions, all of which are similar to “GeoGoofster,” “DirectionDilemma,” and “CluelessCzar.”

It’s pretty good, I say encouragingly, try again, but with names that don’t explicitly say he’s stupid. He’s just tasteless and vain.

“FlashyTraveler,” says ChatGPT, “GeoGlamour,” “MapMogul” (and 17 other names).

I try again: “Please suggest names that contain parts of the real name Mirko Czentovic, but are also names that might appeal to a young and vain person.”

ChatGPT: “MirkoGlamovic”, “KoolCzent”, “MCKingExplorer”, “GeoGlamko”.

From two of these suggestions I created the name “GeoGlamovic”, which Wolfseule is also happy with.

We produce the rest of the book by hand, first at reedsy.com, where we can work together on the text and export an almost usable EPUB, and then I continue on my own, the e-book with Caliber and the PDF/paper book with LaTeX . I upload the results as PDF and EPUB to the Internet Archive and as a PDF for making a paper book to lulu.com*.

Because it was so easy, we decided to make an English version too. Unlike the original German text of the chess novella, the two existing translations into English are not yet in the public domain, so we cannot use them for this purpose.

I copy the beginning of the text to DeepL, and when that soon requires me to log in, the rest to Google Translate in 5000-character chunks. I read the resulting translation into English very carefully on the first few pages and do a little nicer things here and there. But soon my enthusiasm for action fades and I realize that the translation is actually good enough. If I were a native English speaker I would certainly notice more, but since I’m not, almost everything seems ok to me. The good quality of the automatic translation may also have something to do with the fact that the two human translations exist digitally in shadow libraries and were therefore probably part of Google Translate’s training material.

* If there is anyone besides Wolfseule and me in the overlap area of ​​the Venn diagram “interest in old-fashioned literature” and “interest in GeoGuessr”, all links are here: kathrin.passig.de/buecher.html. The download is free, only the paper version costs money, there is no other way.

(Kathrin Passig)

