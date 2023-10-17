Technology diary — October 2023

Audiotranskription 2023

I would like to transcribe the content of a podcast and ask my work colleagues how they transcribe audio files. “With Premiere” is the many-voiced answer, meaning the video editing program from Adobe. This confuses me at first because I want to do something with audio, not video. The confusion quickly clears up: the transcription function is actually there to automatically add subtitles to videos. You can also export the result as .txt or .csv and further process it as you wish. The result is very good, the program distinguishes the three people who are talking in German perfectly and only leaves out a few words. I choose this technique because the program is standard software on my work computer; many transcription services are cheaper than subscribing to Premiere.

I discovered another transcription option by chance. I pay the company Dropbox to rent storage space to me. When I accidentally clicked on the audio file in Dropbox storage, it played and was automatically transcribed. Here too, the text recognition is very good, but the transcript appears as continuous text and no distinction is made between the speakers. The service is only available to paying customers; it is not available in the free version of the program.

I don’t know how I became aware of Google Pinpoint. The service is intended to help journalists organize and analyze large amounts of data. This is where transcription takes the longest. It’s only a few minutes for the 20 minute podcast, but the other two programs do it in a few seconds. The result is output as .pdf, but can be exported as .txt. There is no speaker recognition and the proportion of meaningless translation is significantly higher than with the two alternatives, but I don’t have to pay anything for that.

(Marlene Etschmann)

Share this: Facebook

X

