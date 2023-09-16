Technology diary — summer 2023

Buy movie tickets online

July 2023

I buy a movie ticket for an art house cinema online. I pay €10.50 for the card and an additional €0.70 fee for the online purchase. I receive an email with a QR code that I can also load into my wallet.

August 2023

I stand at the box office and show the code from my wallet. The computer can’t find my ticket. I dig for the email and show it. The code there cannot be read either. The seller takes a closer look at the email and asks whether I paid €10.50 for a card. I say yes and he explains to me that today is actually a cinema festival. Each ticket only costs €5. But I bought the card before that was confirmed and therefore paid the full price. So too much. The booking system probably recognized this too and threw me out because of it. But I didn’t get the money back because of that. Nor did I receive a message that my order had been canceled. But I’m lucky: the crowd for the film isn’t particularly big. I get a new cinema ticket and €5.50 back (not the €0.70, but I would have paid that too if I had bought the €5 ticket online). Maybe next time I’ll buy the ticket directly again.

(Eva Müller)

