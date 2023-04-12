With hybrid cloud, Avaya is transforming on-premises solutions, helping enterprises experience technology innovation without disruption and disruption to current operations. L’adoption of a hybrid cloud model for Avaya contact centers and cloud-based solutions enables companies to chart their own path to contact center innovation. This through the use of hybrid solutions that offer clear advantages especially in terms of flexibility.

Why stay on premise

As the contact center industry continues to evolve, many platform providers are offering cloud offerings. However, some companies have legitimate concerns about the pace and impact of a full-fledged cloud migration. According to Migration to the Hybrid Cloud, Innovation for the Modern Contact Center – 39% of companies prefer data analytics and data deployment solutions to remain on-premises.

Focus on technological innovation without discomfort

With technological advances and the pressure to adopt solutions that keep pace with innovation, companies can find it difficult to completely migrate to the cloud. Why do they have to face a “rip-and-replace“. That is a radical replacement of legacy systems, complex and often expensive, with long implementation cycles and a significant use of resources. However, companies today can innovate without disruption and disruption to business operations.

Innovate without discomfort and discontinuity

Innovation begins with design and continues with implementation. But investments already made should not be abandoned in the name of innovation. Your innovation journey to streamline your contact center and simplify the customer experience doesn’t have to go through a complete transition to the cloud. For some organizations this may be the right move. However, others prefer to keep their current on-premise contact center. Companies today intend to innovate at a pace and with a customized path that fits their specific needs.

What the Avaya solution offers

Avaya Experience Platform is a robust cloud solution that helps create memorable experiences for customers and employees, from anywhere. Companies are able to to integrate easily all communication tools: voice, video, chat, messaging and more. To deliver seamless customer and employee experiences across every touchpoint using the cloud. Always preserving your on-premise solutions.

Technological innovation without inconvenience thanks, some solutions

These solutions make every interaction a positive experience for both customers and employees:

AI in customer and employee journeys to deliver intelligent experiences and deepen connections. They offer operators the ability to provide quality interactions across voice and digital channels, through a single interface for desktop viewing.

operators the ability to provide quality interactions across voice and digital channels, through a single interface for desktop viewing. They monitor performance data to help employees achieve maximum results and provide real-time feedback.

performance data to help employees achieve maximum results and provide real-time feedback. Create “Superstar” of customer experience by mapping the skills of each operator with the specific needs of each customer.

