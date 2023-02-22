Home Technology Technology Life | iPhone 15 is rumored to increase the specification Pro memory from 6GB to 8GB
Technology Life | iPhone 15 is rumored to increase the specification Pro memory from 6GB to 8GB

by admin
[Sing Tao Comprehensive Report] According to Taiwan Research CorporationTrendForceA new report from Apple’s next-geniPhone 15The series will feature improved memory as one of its selling points.

According to the report, AppleiPhone 15The memory of the model will be “increased in capacity and specification”. therefore,iPhone 15The memory capacity and speed of the series may be increased, but no specific details were provided.

TrendForcepreviously said,iPhone 15 ProModels may be equipped with8GBmemory, whileiPhone 14 ProThe memory is6GB.standard editioniPhone 15andiPhone 15 Plusmay still be6GBmemory, but it is possible for these models to be upgraded to a fasterLPDDR5RAM, like last year’siPhone 14 Prolike that.

Increased memory can allow more applications to be open in the background at the same time, which is beneficial toiPhonemultitasking.Plus it’s rumorediPhone 15 ProofA17bionic chip,RAMImprovements to will improve overall performance.

ifiPhone 15 Promemory is raised to8GB,This will beiPhone 12 Prorelease6GBThe first improvement since memory.

Apple is expected to operate as usual at9Announced at the press conference of the monthiPhone 15series.

picture:macrumors

