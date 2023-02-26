[Sing Tao Comprehensive Report] each generationiPhoneWith every launch, Apple changes the color options, often introducing a special color or set of colors that make the newiPhoneBe different.iPhone 14 Prointroduced a dark purple color, while the standardiPhone 14provides a purple hue.

Apple’siPhone 15and15 ProThe models will also have unique colors, according to9to5MacSays an unnamed source that Apple is working on a dark rediPhone 15 ProandPro Maxmodels, somewhat close to wine red hue, the color ofhexcode is#410D0Ddescribed as dark yellow-brown.

standardiPhone 15Models may come in new dark pink and bright light blue colors.shades of pink, colorhexcode is#CE3C6Cis a darker pink color known astelemagenta;bluehexcode is#4DB1E2,is calledpicton blue。

apples may be used asiPhone 15 ProDark red for model plans, may be accompanied by standardREDThe bright color of the device, as well as the near silver/More traditional shades of gold and space gray.iPhone 15There may be more color options for the model, including colors like red, black and white.

Apple’s dark red color will presumably be offered to the rumorediPhone 15 ProandPro Maxtitanium alloy appearance.So far, Apple has released titanium watch models in standard silver titanium and dark titanium, but red anodized(anodization)will be brand new.

according to9to5MacThe source said that the information on the color choices is “still early” and “may change” as we approach fall, so the colors shared may be wrong. Since Apple plans ahead of the launch of the device, design choices are likely to be implemented in the near future.Apple is expected to3month startsiPhone 15producedEVT(Engineering Verification Test)stage.

picture:macrumors

T09