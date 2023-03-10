[Sing Tao Comprehensive Report] WhatsAppA new feature is being tested that would allow group chat memberships on the encrypted platform to expire after a set period of time, the latest to address so-called “Zombie Swarm” of frequently asked questions.

“Zombie groups” are groups created temporarily to organize one-off events, such as birthdays, only to lose their usefulness after the event is over, and if other people in the group are still talking, Unnecessarily disruptive and harassing for those not involved in the conversation.

The “expiration” setting will allow users to setWhatsAppGroups set a specific expiration date. “When enabled, you will be prompted to clean up groups on due dates,” reads the explanatory text for the UI option.

WABetaInfo“When this feature is released, users will be able to choose from a variety of expiration options such as one day, one week, or a custom date, and they will also be able to delete previously set expiration dates in case they change their minds,” explained. They added that the option is for individuals and not available for other group participants.

The function appears in theWhatsAppdeveloper throughTestFlight Betaplanned to submit23.5.0.71version. It’s unclear when it could go live.

At the same time, it is saidWhatsAppAnother feature in development may help users avoid spam calls on the platform.according toWABetaInfoAccording to reports, the feature will provide the ability to mute incoming calls from unknown numbers, although the muted calls will still be visible in the notification center and call list. Random phone calls and group chat invites from unknown users.

picture:Getty Images

T09