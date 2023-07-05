techrush is looking for backup: Become part of our team!

Are you enthusiastic about hardware, video games and other nerd stuff? Then this position could be just right for you.

We are looking for reinforcement for our team! It is about a Permanent full-time position, which can be started immediately. Your task will be to maintain the blog and the associated social media channels and to create relevant content.

This not only includes writing daily news articles, but also carrying out detailed product tests. A bendable gaming monitor? Water cooling for notebooks? With us you get the opportunity to take a close look at exciting new products and to share your experiences with our readers.

Your area of ​​responsibility:

Independent writing of daily news articles on relevant topics from the fields of technology, pop culture, games and innovations for our BLOG Carrying out detailed product tests and writing blog articles on new products Editorial support for the social media channels belonging to the BLOG

Your skills:

Interest in the topics of hardware, technology, pop culture and gaming Text security and excellent written expression Ideally already experience in journalistic research Experience with WordPress A high level of communication and team skills Confident handling of Microsoft Office Good knowledge of English

We offer you:

A varied job in a motivated and open team Plenty of room to bring in your creative ideas The opportunity to work remotely on a regular basis Individual and intensive training for an ideal start A modern workplace in a pleasant working atmosphere with flat hierarchies and short decision-making paths Extra vacation days after a longer period of employment, flexitime account, vacation & Christmas bonus Various benefits (employee discounts at ALTERNATE, gym with employee conditions, job tickets and more)

Have we sparked your interest?

Then we look forward to receiving your complete application documents, including salary expectations and earliest possible starting date. Please send your application documents by email. We only accept non-compressed files in standard PDF format. Packed files, e.g. B. with WinZIP or WinRAR, as well as links to external storage media are not taken into account!

Please add at least to your application two work samples with at least 500 words each.

Please send your application to:

ALTERNATE GmbH

– Human Resources –

Philipp-Reis-Str. 2-3

35440 Linden

[email protected]

