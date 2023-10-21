Tecnosofia, the ping-pong between philosophy and technology

A philosopher and a technologist on both sides of a ping-pong table exchanging ideas which, blow after blow, become possible socio-technical solutions to the great challenges of the present and future. This is Technosophy, the book by Maurizio Ferraris, theoretical philosopher, and Guido Saracco, engineer and rector of the Polytechnic of Turin, published by Laterza, which will be presented on September 27th at the opening event of Italian Tech Week. We asked the two authors to cross the rackets for us again.

Saracco. Maurizio, the biggest challenge for a technosophy worthy of the name is climate change. To face it we need radicalism. Let’s embrace renewable energy with conviction, the cost of which is falling, let’s embrace zero-emission mobility without nostalgia, let’s return to local production ecosystems, both industrial and agricultural, with lower impact and adhering to the principles of the circular economy. Let’s start for example, as we say in detail in our book, from the food system which alone is responsible for over 30% of the anthropic impact on the greenhouse effect: we need a healthy, sustainable, zero kilometer and health-friendly food system of soils, as well as people.

Ferraris. Yes, without forgetting that, in this area, fatal confusion must be avoided. In fact, it is not a question of “saving the planet”, as is often said, because the planet will do very well even when our species is extinct, probably through its own fault. It says it all that we are talking about the risk of extinction for the human species which has existed for only 300,000 years when the average lifespan of a living species on Earth is 5 million years! Instead, it is a question of saving the environment favorable to the development of the human form of life, and therefore also of the many other forms of life compatible with ours, and often indispensable for our survival.

Saracco. All in a scenario in which artificial intelligence can transversally improve the effectiveness of many technologies, with a thousand ethical implications that affect people and communities. This is why at the Polytechnic we have made a small, big revolution in the training of engineers and in the definition of our research strategies by relying on a pool of scientists of man and society, even hiring half a dozen of them. And with you we have established “Scienza Nuova”, a center that unites the University and the Polytechnic precisely to respond to the indispensable integration between humanism and technology.

Ferraris. Yes, we must not forget that “humanism” and “technology” are the two faces of the same reality. The human in the state of nature is not a perfect being that is corrupted by progress. He is a particularly maladapted animal, and therefore in need of prostheses and technological protections. In this scenario, the truly great threat is not Singularity, the hypothesis of a technology becoming more powerful than humans and taking power, but Multiplicity, the fact that in the enormous quantity of human beings who populate the planet the possibility of loose splinters that abuse an increasingly sophisticated technique increases exponentially.

Saracco. In fact, our every act has repercussions on future generations, we need to look forward. At this level it is necessary to: 1. combat the birth rate decline which is hitting hard in developed countries like ours; 2. give as much training and cognitive tools as possible to as many people as possible. In the first direction, I think we must do everything to ensure that quality immigration is promoted in our country, of people ready to be specialized by us and consequently find a job. Otherwise not only the pension system will collapse, but the economy in general.

Ferraris. The protection of those who come after us is a must. As for the decisions that our heirs will make, every prediction is a gamble and also partly arbitrary, because each generation wants itself and is very different from those that preceded it. If I have to look at this problem not as a scholar (it is not my field) but as a participant observer, I am optimistic: young people seem to me on the whole to be wiser and more responsible than, for example, my generation was, and this makes me hope well.

