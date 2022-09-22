Ted Lasso FIFA 23

“FIFA 23”, which will be released on September 30, now has another selling point. Earlier, EA announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, which will bring together the protagonists Lasso and AFC Richmond in the Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso”. Teams are brought to their latest game. In the future, players can unlock various elements of AFC Richmond (including Coach Beard) through FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, and the Nelson Road stadium where the team is located will also appear in this work.

As for Ted Lasso himself, you can select him as the manager of AFC Richmond or another team in Career Mode, or you can add your own character to Richmond to compete with Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas. “It’s so fucking cool to be on FIFA, I’m not sure if it helps to dispel the CGI rumors, but whatever, it’s totally worth it.” Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the show Saying so, “I’m looking forward to defeating Jamie Tartt’s nephew in the game as Roy Kent, he’s going to be super upset.”

“FIFA 23” will be officially released on September 30, and will land on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Sereis X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia platforms. In addition to appearing in the virtual stadium, there have also been rumors that Ted Lasso will also appear in “Warner’s Multiverse Super Smash Bros.” (MultiVersus).