“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition” Now Available for Pre-Order in Traditional Chinese Physical Versions

“The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in action with the release of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition.” Developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, this highly anticipated action game will be available for the PS5 and Switch Traditional Chinese physical versions on November 22nd. Fans can rejoice as pre-orders for the game have already begun today (26th).

“The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition” not only features the base game “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge,” but also includes the exciting DLC “Dimension Shellshock.” Players can expect an enhanced gaming experience with these new additions.

Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, the beloved turtle heroes, are reunited in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.” Choose your favorite character and prepare to battle against Shredder and his minions, known as “Bigfoot.” This thrilling game offers both single-player challenges and the chance to team up with up to 6 players for cooperative play.

Adding to the excitement, the DLC “Dimension Shock” introduces new warriors, Miyamoto Usagi and Kara, along with new modes, character colors, and music. Players can expect a fresh and immersive gaming experience with these exciting new features.

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise can now pre-order the PS5 and Switch Traditional Chinese physical versions of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition.” With a release date set for November 22nd, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to join the turtle heroes in their latest adventure. Don’t miss out on the chance to pre-order and secure your copy of this highly anticipated game.”