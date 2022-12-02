Home Technology Tekken 8 will be featured at The Game Awards
Technology

Tekken 8 will be featured at The Game Awards

by admin
Tekken 8 will be featured at The Game Awards
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Earlier this fall, we finally received an announcement for the next installment in the Tekken franchise. Here, the somewhat dysfunctional Mishima family will continue to solve problems with their fists, which often leads to really interesting games.

Considering how good Tekken 7 has been and all the top-notch post-launch support it’s received, we strongly believe Tekken 8 is one to watch. Next time we’ll see it during The Game Awards. This was revealed by Aris on Twitter, who got a Tekken 8 t-shirt from Bandai Namco, and the box says we should tune in to the show, which will be on December 9th at 00 GMT: 30 / CET 1:30 start.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Amazfit launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches in Taiwan, supporting more accurate satellite positioning and data measurement

You may also like

Endpoint Released Simas – Rocket League – Gamereactor

Epic Games launches RealityScan app, 20 photos of...

Game Pass got a couple of really nice...

Epic Games launched an iOS app that turns...

The winners of the national innovation award

These 8 places in Windows 11 are very...

Opening Future Meetup: Turin startups awarded

Neon White is coming to PS4 and PS5...

Why is Tim Cook’s silence on Apple and...

Destiny 2 crossover with Assassin’s Creed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy