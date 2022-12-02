news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Earlier this fall, we finally received an announcement for the next installment in the Tekken franchise. Here, the somewhat dysfunctional Mishima family will continue to solve problems with their fists, which often leads to really interesting games.

Considering how good Tekken 7 has been and all the top-notch post-launch support it’s received, we strongly believe Tekken 8 is one to watch. Next time we’ll see it during The Game Awards. This was revealed by Aris on Twitter, who got a Tekken 8 t-shirt from Bandai Namco, and the box says we should tune in to the show, which will be on December 9th at 00 GMT: 30 / CET 1:30 start.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here