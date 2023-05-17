Telcos to the EU: “The technological giants must pay for the development of 5G in Europe”

European telcos have asked the European Commission that tech giants that account for more than 5% of a provider’s average internet traffic help pay for the rollout of 5G broadband in Europe. This was revealed by Reuters which had access to the proposal made to the Commission by the European telecommunications companies heard last February by the Brussels legislator. The document has not yet been published. But it would have been presented by the GSMA and Etno, associations representing companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and Vodafone.

Big Tech alone generates 57% of global internet traffic

Consequently, all the great American technological giants would fall under the spotlight of the associations. In particular Google, Apple, Meta, Netflix, Amazon and Microsoft. Companies that, according to data, currently account for more than half of European internet traffic. But close to this threshold, according to some research, there could also be streaming music services such as Spotify. In 2021 alone, the latest data available, Google, Meta, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple alone would have generated 57% of traffic on the global internet according to a report by TmForum.org.

The draft with the Telco proposal

“Large traffic generators would only be those companies that account for more than 5% of an operator’s average annual traffic,” reads the draft. For this reason, the associations have decided to propose “a clear traffic threshold”, such as to guarantee that “only services that have a great impact on the networks are included in this type of proposal”. Meta, the holding company behind Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, has urged Brussels to reject any proposal to charge Big Tech additional network fees.

In a company blog post, Markus Reinisch, Meta’s vice president for public policy for Europe, described the potential taxes as a “private sector handout to select telecom operators” that would disincentivise innovation and investment. and would distort competition. “We urge the Commission to consider the evidence, listen to organizations that have expressed their concerns and drop these misguided proposals as soon as possible,” the manager wrote.