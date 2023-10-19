Telegram: what it is and how it works

Among the instant messaging services that today allow you to share media and information in a few seconds in every part of the globe, Telegram it is one of the most used and well-known, thanks to its speed and ability to share many different types of files, even the heaviest ones.

Together with WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct it is among the most downloaded, even in the professional field because it allows the sending of data and sharing thanks to an internal space that allows you to save documents and images without affecting the phone’s memory. In addition to this, it is also often used for leisure and pleasure by many users.

What is Telegram

Telegram was created in 2013, but in recent years it has been increasingly used and downloaded thanks to its functions that allow you to exchange different files with maximum confidentiality.

Among the features and innovations of the instant messaging system, an important value is linked to privacy: files and documents exchanged by users will remain in total confidentiality thanks to the crittografia end-to-end which allows messages to be read only by the people who exchange them and only on the application (not on other servers).

They are Telegram therefore, messages, but also videos, photos and other types of files are exchanged in complete safety.

Another resource is the Cloud which you have available for salvare i file online about the application: exchanging files is easy, but there is often the problem of the phone’s memory which is never spacious enough for everything you receive, between pleasure and work. Telegram allows you to save files on an online cloud space: this operation not only frees up the phone’s memory, but creates an easy exchange between computer and smartphone.

If the files remain in the application it can be opened both on the PC and on the phone, depending on where the files are needed. A practical example: there is a document to sign that is sent to your phone. Through Telegram Web the file will automatically be present on the computer, by accessing the app’s resources, it can be downloaded and digitally signed.

How Telegram works

Il operation Of Telegram it is similar to other instant messaging apps. With the application you can do the following things, maintaining your identity in complete confidentiality:

open a secret chat make calls or video calls save contacts join groups or channels limit notifications from groups and channels start a live video

The difference is that, in addition to single chats, it also allows you to create groups, up to a maximum of 200 participants, in which to invite users with the account Telegram.

If 200 is a limiting number, the system also offers the function to create supergroups of up to 100,000 people, otherwise there are channels, which have no limits and can be private or public, where everyone can access with a link. Channels are usually used to communicate news and information and share files with all interested parties. As a private channel it is widely used in administrative work.

On Telegram you can use i Botexternal applications that can be used in chats and that offer various services: an artificial intelligence service that can carry out various actions such as searching for channels, searching for images and gifs but also offers and information on products on sale.

Why use Telegram

To date, there can be various public and private uses of the Telegram application.

Get informed and follow the news Search for offers on the market Participate in channels and groups Be part of a community

To follow news and information you can follow newspaper channels: just search for the one you prefer and join. From 2022 La Repubblica, Il Fatto Quotidiano but also the New York Times and many others have their Telegram channel specific, which they use to spread news in real time, as soon as it is communicated.

Then there are dedicated channels and bots to the best offers from various sectors: people share information about offers or reviews of products they buy or ask questions about items they would like to purchase. Same thing for those who perhaps want to share impressions on a book, a film: some Telegram groupsfor example, are real “Book Clubs” where it is possible to exchange advice and opinions, but the same thing can happen for cinema, sports championships and much more.

Finally, also and above all at a work level it is used to communicate and send documents between clients and colleagues immediately: confidentiality and privacy of the system allow for safe exchanges, certainly improved compared to this article where we talked about why to use telegram and why not.

I Telegram channels I am at Free admission, you just need to know the coordinates (name or title of the same). To join a private group, however, for work but also for leisure, just make a request to the administrator, as also happens in other applications.

