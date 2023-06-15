Telekom ends call-by-call primaries at the end of 2024

Especially in the past they were used frequently – call-by-call area codes, with which Telekom customers can make cheaper calls within Germany, but also abroad. In times when users are increasingly making calls from mobile phones instead of the fixed network, the savings area codes have been increasingly forgotten. Now the end of call by call was sealed.

It was THE telephone trend in the early 2000s: With the so-called low-cost area codes, also known as call-by-call or call-through, Telekom customers could save significantly on calls at home and abroad with a special combination of numbers. Because of the additional area code, the call no longer went through the usual telephone provider. The legislature originally introduced this procedure in 1998 in order to prevent the monopoly position of Deutsche Telekom and to offer users alternative tariffs. What a lot of people don’t know: the cheap area codes still exist today. However, its end is sealed.

Call by Call will expire at the end of 2024

With the abolition of the monopoly for voice telephony services in 1998, Telekom was obliged to offer its customers call-by-call in the interest of competition. This obligation expired in 2019. Since then, Telekom had repeatedly voluntarily extended the savings codes after negotiations with the Association of Providers of Telecommunications and Value-Added Services (VATM). But that will soon be over.

Fixed-network customers of Telekom can only use the savings area codes until the end of 2024, according to the VATM. At the same time, the handling of expensive special numbers should be simplified from 2025 onwards. Numbers beginning with 0900 should then be billed “uniformly and transparently”. This means that the cost of calls from landlines and cellphones will be the same. So far, the mobile phone price has mostly deviated upwards. In addition, with the special numbers, the price announcement remains in place before the call.

This is how call-by-call works

Telekom is the only company in Germany to offer call-by-call. As a customer, you can only make cheaper calls with the savings area codes from the fixed network, but in Germany, abroad and to the mobile network. In principle, call by call is available everywhere. The only exception are localities where the company has not laid its own lines and therefore has to rent them from other operators.

The following infographic illustrates exactly how call by call works. It is also worth noting that until the telecommunications laws were changed in 2012, call-by-call providers were not obliged to inform users of the applicable tariff by announcement. So while in the past you could still run the risk of unknowingly incurring enormous costs, today you are informed in advance what the next call will cost. The call will then be billed to the normal phone bill.

Users can look up which area code is best for which purpose on various Internet portals. Especially abroad, call by call can make a difference of more than one euro per minute. Even if Telekom is increasingly using All-IP connections instead of analog and ISDN, the legal regulation still stipulates that the company must provide call-by-call after more than 25 years. If you are not a Telekom customer, you cannot use Call by Call. Other providers do not have this option because they have not been legally obliged to do so. The callthrough principle is more suitable for this, especially for mobile phone users.

Callthrough is different from call by call

With callthrough, users are not tied to a fixed network, but can call anywhere from any device. In principle, the procedure works in a similar way to call by call, but has a few special features that users should take into account and assess. You must first dial a dial-in number and then a free line will be activated. Then dial the actual phone number.

Certain phone providers prohibit the use of callthrough within their terms and conditions. Since customers here use the telephone computer of a call-through provider and not their contractual telephone, the companies want to counteract huge savings with the ban.

If your provider allows callthrough, you can consider which payment model you want to use. For one-off calls, prepaid with top-up credit is ideal. For frequent calls rather postpaid with billing via the normal phone bill.

avoid cost traps

Lastly, users should pay attention to which callthrough number is best for them. On the comparison portals, they not only find out which provider offers the cheapest price for their interests. It is also listed here whether he has a tariff announcement. This is crucial for callthrough, since the prices can change permanently and vary greatly depending on the time.

Also, the cheapest provider is not always the most reliable or the one with the best quality. Users should therefore always consider whether a normal call would be cheaper in the case in question. In other cases, however, they can save a lot of money with callthrough.

With material from the dpa