Does Telekom make smartphones? Yes indeed! A few weeks ago, Deutsche Telekom launched two new smartphones, the T Phone and T Phone Pro, which undoubtedly belong in the entry-level category. Both in terms of hardware and price. The regular model costs 219 euros and the Pro model costs 50 euros more.

For this price, customers get, among other things, a plastic housing, a 6.82-inch LC display with a low HD+ resolution, a MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 50 megapixel quad camera. This is definitely not enough on paper, but you can find out below whether you notice it in everyday life Kurztest.

The exterior is the biggest problem

The biggest criticism of the Telekom T Phone Pro is the exterior, and by that I mean both the case and the display. On the one hand, the smartphone is enormously large and heavy and is uncomfortable to use due to the sharp edges. In addition, there is an extremely inferiorly processed plastic back, which is very susceptible to fingerprints despite the matt surface. In addition, the plastic appears quite thin, can even be (visibly) dented and scratches quickly. By the way: A small peel-off sticker was attached to the back ex works and after peeling off, traces of glue were still visible even after several weeks. Unfortunately, this also speaks for a very inferior back. Even for less than 300 euros, it’s really weak.





If we turn the smartphone over, the criticism unfortunately continues straight away. The display is surrounded by extremely thick bezels and the notch is no longer really contemporary in 2023. The pure quality of the display cannot convince either. 257 pixels per inch are simply not enough, you won’t find 90 or even 120 Hertz here and due to the LCD technology, the contrast values ​​leave a lot to be desired. The brightness and viewing angle stability are also below average.

The interior is more convincing

Inside is the outdated Dimensity 700 from MediaTek, which is supported by 128 GB of flash memory (expandable) and a solid 6 GB of RAM. Even if this processor has no place in a 269 euro smartphone in my opinion, the everyday performance is actually quite convincing. However, this could also be due to the clean software, because the T Phone Pro runs with Material You, i.e. pure Android.

Apps start and close quickly enough and stutters are not very common. However, one notices that the smartphone is already often reaching its limits, which is particularly evident when taking pictures. For this price I simply expect a stronger processor.

The absolute highlight of the T Phone Pro is without question the battery life. At the end of the day, with a screen-on time of around four hours, I still had an incredible 60 to 70 percent battery left, depending on usage, which is phenomenal. Unfortunately, it takes a whopping 150 minutes with the supplied power adapter until the battery is fully charged from 0 to 100 percent. Surprisingly, the smartphone can also be charged wirelessly, which cannot be found in any other competitor in this price range. Hut ab!

The camera is rock solid

There is space for a triple camera on the back, which is set up as follows:

50 megapixel main camera

5 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera

2 Megapixel Macro camera

2 megapixel depth sensor

Photos taken with the main camera in daylight succeed with decent sharpness, good colors and a surprisingly nice bokeh. The ultra-wide-angle camera can’t really keep up – especially in terms of sharpness and noise reduction – but it’s (still) okay for one or the other photo with enough light. In low light you can forget both cameras, as well as videos and selfies, but that is completely normal in this price range.

Weak speaker, disappointing vibration motor and much more.

Unfortunately, the Telekom T Phone Pro only offers a mono speaker, which does not deliver a good sound. It doesn’t get particularly loud and sounds extremely thin overall. The built-in vibration motor sounds very unpleasant and gives an extremely inferior feeling in the hand.





To end the short test on a positive note, I would like to praise the fast and reliable fingerprint sensor and the existing 3.5 mm jack on the bottom.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it can be said that the Telekom T Phone Pro has far too many weaknesses for a recommended retail price of 269 euros. Starting with the poorly manufactured case, through to the weak display, the outdated processor and the disappointing mono speaker. The camera is rock solid and the battery life is simply outstanding, but none of that matters to me if the rest of the smartphone isn’t right.

If you are looking for a smartphone for less than 300 euros, then it is best to take a look at Xiaomi, Redmi and OnePlus. These devices are clearly ahead in all points – except for the battery life.

