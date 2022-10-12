Home Technology Temple Run Competitive Phantom Abyss Joins Xbox Game Pass from 10/20 | 4Gamers
Temple Run Competitive Phantom Abyss Joins Xbox Game Pass from 10/20

Temple Run Competitive Phantom Abyss Joins Xbox Game Pass from 10/20

Phantom Abyss, the popular temple runner competitive game from independent game publisher Devolver Digital, is coming to Xbox Game Pass starting 10/20!

“Phantom Abyss” is a multi-player asynchronous game. Players will be able to freely explore various organs of the temple and the location of possible treasures, and the traces of the players who have been with you and the players who have visited this place before. Your adventures will have the chance to go further than all Phantoms, through their experience of possible successful calamities, or failed falls.

Every daring adventure requires players to avoid countless hidden traps, jump over unreliable pits under their feet, and escape the ruthless pursuit of guardians until someone obtains the sacred relic and seals the temple forever. , or usher in death to stop their exploration.

10/20 The Phantom Abyss on Xbox Game Pass will open up three different play modes: Adventure Mode, where players who love competition and honor are the first to visit the temple, and Classic Mode, which brings a classic dungeon-like experience of progressive difficulty. And a daily mode that exists only for all players for 24 hours.

