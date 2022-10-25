The world of crypto, NFT and blockchain is an ever-expanding universe, more and more people are making use of its technology and consequently the need to get informed and stay up to date increases. Over time, several and numerous books have been written on the subject by professionals and experts in the sector. Not only that, some of the most famous books in history have been transformed into NFT form. However, let’s proceed in order, trying to provide a complete and exhaustive guide to understand which are the best books in the field of Crypto and Nft. Books not only for those who have already started in the sector, but also and above all books for those who approach this world for the first time.

1. “The Bitcoin Bible” by Benjamin Guttmann

“The Bitcoin Bible – Everything you need to know about Bitcoin” is a book by Benjamin Guttmann published by Books On Demand in 2013. As the title suggests, the author’s intent is precisely to provide the basis for a simple understanding but exhaustive of the Bitcoin universe. However, the volume is not up to date with regard to the new platforms.

Guttmann is currently among the top experts on cryptocurrencies, in general, and Bitcoin, in particular. Journalist, he mainly deals with politics and economics. The book consists partly of his analysis and insight into Bitcoin and partly of articles collected by the most important and competent experts, authors and media on this topic.

In fact, the book is one of the most comprehensive in terms of information regarding the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Not surprisingly, among the collaborators we find figures such as Alec Liu, Motherboard.com, Vitalik Buterin, Bitcoin Magazine, Danny Ashton and others.

2. “Crypto Art-Begins” by ArtRights and Cryptonomist, available on thenftmag.io

“Crypto Art-Begins” is the first book published by Rizzoli, also in English, in Nft form with fifty of the best artists inside. The first Phygital book, which is therefore placed at an intermediate point between printed paper and Web3. The book, since September, has been sold both in print and in NFT. “Crypto Art-Begins” was an idea of ​​Nft Magazine, the first monthly to read and collect on the Ethereum blockchain, born from the collaboration between ArtRights and The Cryptonomist. The book talks about Crypto Arte, the novelty that has overwhelmed the world of digital art, and beyond, involving collectors, museums and auction houses and giving life to a real digital revolution. In fact, the way of enjoying art has changed, thanks to visionary artists who have promoted this unprecedented movement, made up of new rules and overwhelming dynamics.

The volume tells of the new movement through the history and works of fifty crypto artists, including Hackatao, Refik Anadol, Kevin Abosch, Osinachi, Federico Clapis, Giant Swan, Dada.Art, who contributed to the birth and are part of the their Nft of the present and the future of this new world.

3. “The Bitcoin Standard” di Saifedean Ammous

“The Bitcoin Standard – The decentralized alternative to central banks” by Saifedean Ammous is published by John Wiley & Sons Inc, for the first time in 2018 and today in reprint also in Italian.

The volume is a simple and essential guide on the history, properties, uses and future prospects of the Bitcoin crypto, the most famous in the world. Bitcoin belongs to its users and now has a history of several years that is worth telling and reading. This is the goal that Ammous sets itself in “The Bitcoin Standard”, accompanying the reader through the fascinating history of the technologies that have upset the world, to understand the reasons behind their success.

Ammous explains what economic, political, social, cultural benefits a healthy currency like Bitcoin produces, contrasting them with the damage caused by corrupt coins, so as to be able to provide the reader with the tools for an informed discussion on the potential role of Bitcoin in the digital economy of the future. .

4. “Homo Crypto” by Gianluigi Ballarani

“Homo Crypto” by Gianluigi Ballarani, one of the leading exponents in Italy as regards the crypto market, is published by Sperling & Kupfer. Ballarani sets out to explain the Bitcoin apocalypse, decentralized economy and NFTs. What are we talking about when it comes to cryptocurrencies? Am I just an out-of-control speculative game? A Ponzi scheme, a publicity stunt or a scam? Or, is it decentralized currencies that will dominate the future?

In “Homo Crypto”, Ballarani answers many of the most frequently asked and even complex questions of the crypto world starting from a broader and more systemic perspective. Trying to help the reader understand the cryptocurrency revolution and their shift of epochal paradigm already consummated. The consequences are there and there will be, Ballarani explains in the book, in the field of economics, politics, the art market, work and in our own lives.

5. “Mastering Bitcoin” by Andreas M. Antonopoulos

“Mastering Bitcoin” by Antonopoulos, technologist and entrepreneur, presents itself as a guide that explains and simplifies the apparently complex world of Bitcoin, providing the necessary knowledge to participate in the internet of money and fully understand what blockchain is, what is bitcoin , how to use it and the programming behind it.

Today the book has a second edition, which includes a broad introduction to bitcoin and the blockchain that underlies it, ideal for non-technical users, investors and business executives; an explanation of the technical basics of bitcoin, cryptography and virtual currencies. Additionally, it includes details on bitcoin’s decentralized network, blockchain, peer-to-peer (p2p) architecture, transaction lifecycle, and security principles.

6. “Proof of Stake” by Vitalik Buterin

“Proof of Stake” by Vitalik Buterin, Russian-Canadian programmer and writer, is published by HarperCollins, first released in September 2022.

Buterin, as a very young man, published a visionary document that outlines the ideas behind what would become Ethereum. Today, Ethereum is the second most valuable crypto and has opened the door to the new world of NFT artwork. Furthermore, the author sets out to understand what the Bitcoin currency really means, which has put an end to the central control of governments and corporations and has imposed itself on society.

7. Books in Nft form: Novecento di Baricco

“Novecento”, one of the most famous books in the world and one of the most prestigious by Alessandro Baricco, was launched in NFT format. An audio version of “Novecento” was recorded on the blockchain and went on sale from March 2022 on OpenSea. The work takes the title of “Novecento-The Source Code”. This is the first literary work of an Italian author in NFT format. In fact, before Baricco, in the form of NFT there were images, videos, occasionally music, but “Novecento” is the first case of a Nft book. A book which, among other things, has marked the history of Italian literature in a not indifferent way.

8. The Infinite Machine by Camila Russo

“The Infinite Machine” by Camila Russo, journalist and founder of “The Defiant”, is published in 2020 by Harperbusiness. The volume tells of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency and heralded as “the next Internet”. The Infinite Machine introduces Vitalik’s genius idea and unveils Ethereum’s chaotic beginnings.

It therefore proposes to explore the brilliant innovation and reckless greed that the platform, an infinitely adaptable basis for experimentation and new applications, has unleashed and the consequences that have resulted with the increase in the frenzy that surrounded it. The journalist specifically explains how this new foundation for the Internet will spur transformation and fraud, creating and transforming millionaires and criminals, and revolutionizing common ideas about money.

9. The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze di Laura Shin

“The Cryptopians” by Laura Shin, cryptocurrency writer, podcaster and journalist, has been published by PublicAffairs since March 2022. In the volume, Laura Shin accompanies readers within the new cryptocurrency network, in particular Bitcoin and Ethereum, the most expensive and famous in the world. In addition, she sets out to introduce extraordinary characters such as Buterin, the prodigy of Web3; its short-lived CEO, Charles Hoskinson; and Joe Lubin, a former Goldman Sachs vice president who has become one of the most famous cryptocurrency billionaires.

The book details the cryptocurrency market for what it is in its most essential form: the struggle to grab the revolution of money, culture and new power in the form of the blockchain.

“NFT-The complete guide” by Amelia Tomasicchio

10. In addition, “NFT-The complete guide” is my new book published by Mondadori to be released next October 25th.

The book is a detailed, practical and agile guide that starts from the dawn of the NFT world up to the global success that non-fungible tokens had in 2021, after a millionaire sale by the American artist Beeple.

In fact, NFTs have their origin much earlier, as I explain in the book, and are not linked only to the world of art. The book “NFT-The complete guide” aims to retrace the history of NFTs, their economic implications as unique and non-interchangeable assets, their technological foundations, dilemmas and opportunities in digital markets, links with cryptocurrencies, stories of the protagonists and companies he met in the sector.