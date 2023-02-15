It has become an annual tradition of mine to look forward to the next Wales Interactive store. Every year, I eagerly look forward to the next full-motion video game (FMV) that developers have been working on, because it’s such a unique concept that many game studios around the world haven’t really explored it in this day and age. To that end, over the years, I’ve explored Bloodshore, Night Book, Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus, and even the romantic comedy Five Dates, which, now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, is getting a sequel.

The title, called Ten Dates, replaced the in-person speed-dating events with the original online dating scene. Here we were put in Misha’s or Ryan’s shoes and tasked with getting to know a group of different people and personalities and having a lighthearted conversation to see if they would be a good fit for us. For anyone familiar with the dating scene, it’s a game of nervous discomfort, flippant banter, and often times genuinely awkward moments when it’s clear two people have absolutely no connection.

In typical Wales Interactive fashion, much of the game just revolves around watching two characters connect and share from a third-person position in the emotional dynamic between them. The only real time when you start to feel more immersed and engaged is when questions and dialogue options are thrown at you, and you have to answer and answer in a way that reflects the character you’re portraying. For example, you could be honest and genuinely looking to connect with the other person, or you could be a total narcissist and pick the most brutal answer and see how that affects the overall outcome – I don’t need to say, but you probably won’t Use this method for a second date.

When it comes to second dates, Ten Dates isn’t just about speed dating events. You initially have to meet five people, then from the people you obviously have a basic connection with, you need to narrow down your choices to two people you want to take on a second date, hopefully before then (assuming you haven’t screwed up) , select a person for a third date. That’s the only way to really win, and as soon as you mess up the date, you’ll find yourself on screen with a form of the game that fits the collection of stats based on your game. True closure comes from taking your relationship with someone to the next step and becoming “official” – although in my experience with Ten Dates this is a very rare outcome, but then again, maybe not because of them , but because of me.

But this is where Ten Dates starts to have some problems. Some dialogue choices and options can land you in very unwanted outcomes. For example, at one point, as Ryan, I found myself in a game of “two truths, one lie” where the options I had to choose were whether or not I was octaphobic (fear of the digit eight), collecting novelty drinks Coasters, or ten hours of sleep a night. Neither is a good choice or a reasonable choice, but I have to decide which is best for Ryan’s example, and of course there isn’t one. I ended up saying I didn’t collect novelty drink coasters because that sounded pretty dull, and tasking Charlie Maher (the actor who played Ryan) with portraying an octaphobic person was obviously a challenge that could be done with more Good conversations are easily avoided.

Also, I’ve come across “challenge” results where, for example, I interpreted it as making the situation race for some friendly banter, when in reality the result was directly questioning the morality of the situation, although that wasn’t my intention, the result was is hostile. Both are good examples of how some scenes and narrative threads are already going in a certain direction before you make a choice, which takes away the gravity of the branching dialogue system. And that’s without even mentioning the times when the questions you receive feel so predictable and silly that you don’t really need to choose to keep playing.

I should also add that some of the edits between scenes were a bit too fast and unexpected. For example, you’ll be in the middle of a conversation and then make a quick (clear but clearly trying to hide or cover up) cut and the other person will get up to answer the phone or go to the toilet. It felt too forced, and it broke the immersion of the narrative considerably.

But just because it has its demons, there’s no denying that Ten Dates is genuinely fun. It’s so easy to get in and enjoy, you can play this game while lounging in your chair with a delicious drink. It’s the epitome of relaxation while still experiencing the thrilling and immersive tones that make video games unique, even beyond the way movies and TV convey narratives.

It’s because of this that I find myself in a bit of a love-hate relationship with Ten Dates. On the one hand, the complaints I mentioned before continue to shine through, but on the other hand, my silly rom-com me can’t help but have a silly grin on my face as I listen to Ryan and Misha’s masterclass in silly flirting . If you’re also a fan of romantic comedies, and the genre’s often predictable and awkward humor and narration, Ten Dates might be right up your street, but if you’re not a huge fan of these kinds of stories, this Wales Interactive title will lack The spark that leads to a second date.