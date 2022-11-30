Listen to the audio version of the article

Ten Gigabits per second may be enough: guide to the fastest fiber optic offers

Offers with 1, 2.5, 5 or even 10 Gigabits per second. The fixed ultra-broadband market, on pure optical fiber (ftth), has become quite varied: now with four speed ranges, at different prices. Fiber technology evolves and so do the offers, therefore, which differ: the era of only fiber format in homes is over.

A big boost to the variety and growth of peak speed (nominal) was given by Iliad, entering the market with the first 5 Gigabit offer. Recently beaten by Tim, who in a fit of pride could not accept being surpassed like this, by the latest arrival, and therefore launched the first 10 Gigabit offer. For now in 30 municipalities (Milan, Rome, Turin, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Naples, Bari, Palermo, Cagliari, Verona, Taranto, Brindisi, Trieste, Trento, Ancona, Bergamo, Brescia, Catania, Messina, Modena, Monza, Padua, Parma, Perugia, breaking latest news, Prato, Reggio Calabria, Reggio Emilia, Salerno, Siena, Venice, Vicenza), but with the promise of having many more from next year.

Overall, there are now three fiber technologies available to families and SMEs. They are all of the “passive” type (passive optical network). The traditional Gpons that give 1 or 2.5 Gigabits (depending on the area and the commercial size). The Epon, offered only by Iliad. And Xgspon, now only with Tim, precisely at 10 Gigabits. The upgrade from one technology to another is done on the same fiber optic cables, therefore without the need for new excavations. Gigabit offers cover about 50 percent of the Italian population (considering all the different networks available).

Tim

Tim therefore with the last move has both the greatest variety and the greatest speed. It starts from a base of 24.90 euros per month for 1 Gigabit, to go (in the same areas) to 34.90 euros per month for 2.5 Gigabits. At the latter price, those who live in those 30 municipalities can aspire to 10 Gigabits. In this case, however, the 34.90 are the result of a promotion available to those who subscribe in this period (the official fee would be 39.90 euros per month for this speed cut).

Iliad

Iliad as always wins the price contest, but only for those who have an Iliad sim: 19.99 euros per month (instead of 24.90) for 5 Gigabits, however available on 6 million real estate units, less than half of the coverage national fiber. In Turin, Bologna and Milan, Iliad also gives 1 Gigabit Gpon technology, at the same price, for now. A technical-commercial limit that he has promised to solve, sooner or later. Epon technology has a limit in the usable modem, because only a few are compatible and of unknown brands. In short, the user will be prompted to take that of Iliad, which fortunately has recently been upgraded to version 6 of Wi-Fi (at 1 Gigabit).

Fastweb

Fastweb has been an exception in commercial choices for many years. It does not indicate a speed on its site, but only the price, starting at 26.95 euros per month (the most expensive ranges include calls and other options). The speed then changes, for the same price, according to the area: 1 or 2.5 Gigabits. We only find out after having checked the coverage with our address via the site.

Wind Tre, Vodafone, Tiscali

The offers of the other major operators are more linear. Wind Tre, Vodafone and Tiscali give 2.5 Gigabits at 26.99, 27.90 and 24.90 euros per month. Note that those with Wind Tre sims can go down to 22.99 euros.