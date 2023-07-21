Ten keywords to understand Generation Z

Unfluencer

The search for authenticity also concerns influencers, whom young people generally don’t trust very much. A spontaneous skepticism, given that some of these figures have abused sponsorships, often not declaring them and filtering their advice on the basis of paid actions. However, young people are looking for informative, interesting and authentic content. This is where the “unfluencer” trend comes from. In fact, they are “ethical influencers”, who talk about cultural aspects and who also support projects related to volunteering, non-profit associations and social causes through their channels. In addition to this, they are unwilling to promote companies and projects whose values ​​or purpose they do not share.

Content created from comments

A very interesting trend that is ridden by the smartest companies. Starting from the questions in the comments, perhaps the ones with the most likes, videos are created to answer the questions. This content has a high probability of success and the brand also shows that it cares about its community. It’s a trend born from Tiktok, but often these videos are also successful on Instagram Reels and Youtube Shorts.

Blastare

Neologism that comes from the world of video games and means to “silence” your interlocutor who attacks you in words or on social media. It can be seen in the comments on the pages of the strongest brands, where some loyal followers respond and totally refute the criticism leveled by a user at the company. Strengthening your community on social media also has this positive aspect. Companies like Nutella, thanks to their product, have for years had a group of aficionados ready to defend them on any comment. Other companies, on the other hand, have created this sense of community directly from social networks and now they also benefit from it in this respect.

Cringe

Anyone who is a parent of a teenager has certainly heard it. «Cringe» describes an attitude of others that arouses a feeling of embarrassment and discomfort. Girls use it a lot, for example, to describe a slightly slimy way of being on the part of an older person, even in the workplace. Advertisements or videos on social networks such as Instagram, Youtube and TikTok are also often referred to as cringe. The cause is often a way of mimicking the communication of young people, totally distorting their identity as a person or brand.

Droppers

A widely used word which generally means to throw or release. It is used in various contexts: from dropping a song, or launching it by releasing the video, to dropping a photo or publishing it, to dropping a discount in chat or in a comment, or publishing a discount code for a product so that users can use it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

