Products that have just arrived on the shelf and others considered best sellers, products elected to “best of” and others that populate the “must have” rankings. Hi-tech gadgets are always a fashionable gift, premium range ones are obviously the most coveted and in some cases even the most sought after and, despite the economic climate not being the best, several million Italians will go hunting for the bargain taking advantage of the promotions of the case. According to estimates by the eCommerce B2c Netcomm Observatory – Politecnico di Milano, around 2 billion euros will be spent online in this period, only 8% more than in 2021 (23% of travel was in the last five years), and between the categories most affected by these initiatives, between clothing and wines, are not lacking precisely information technology and consumer electronics.

A recent survey by Altroconsumo confirms in this regard that between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday both small appliances and hi-tech products will be the main objectives of one in three consumers but also that the average per capita spending on gifts will drop from 260 to 228 euros. The digital channel will in any case be used massively and in terms of correctness and transparency of the offers of the e-shops active in the Peninsula (130 those analyzed by the Association) a comforting figure emerges: 80% was judged reliable and 90% of users had no problems buying online. On hi-tech gadgets, according to experts, however, it is good to be careful for two reasons: the discounts offered are often calculated on the basis of the list prices at the time of market launch and for some types of items (such as televisions) the costs they have even increased compared to twelve months ago. For those who will spend more than 500 euros in the days of super promotions (11% of the Altroconsumo sample), here is a roundup of “devices” to ideally include in the letter to be sent to Santa Claus, with the caveat to choose among more expensive technology products.

Starting from smartphones, and deliberately leaving aside iPhone (Apple) and Galaxy (Samsung) and even the latest batch of leaflets (for the nostalgic we spend the name of the Motorola Razr 2022 edition), here is the “right” idea for making a great impression is the Vivo X80 Pro, a device that makes the innovative four-camera photographic sector, created in collaboration with Zeiss, its flagship. The smart home, in all its forms, is certainly fertile ground for thinking about a gift: those who bet on a television can wink at the 75-inch Samsung Neo QLed 8K QN900B, a giant (also in price, already 6,459 euros discounted) to be placed in the living room for a viewing experience that literally cannot be more immersive.

The Panasonic DC59N steam oven is decidedly more affordable in terms of costs (640 euros), capable of reducing energy consumption by up to 40% thanks to Genius Sensor technology. Instead, you need more than double the cost (1,329 euros per price list, with a 10% discount reserved for students, teachers and parents) for the Surface Pro 9, the latest generation of 2-in-1 computers from Microsoft, perfect for work and entertainment on the go. Could there be no games under the tree? For fans of the genre, here is the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality viewer (399.99 euros bundled with the horror shooter Resident Evil 4) and the AsusRog Zephyrus Duo 16 notebook, a real gaming platform with dual displays and sound system worthy of a DJ (4,199 euros, on Amazon). When it comes to gadgets, Apple always has a certain charm and a cool but expensive idea (1,009 euros) is the Watch Ultra, the model with the largest screen among Apple’s smart watches. If the great passion is creative videos, Sony’s ZV-1F vlogging camera can be an excellent solution (at 650 euros) while in the music field those aiming for a high-level product are safe with Solitaire wireless headphones T by T+A (1,399 euros) and the Ambeo Plus soundbar by Sennheiser, a piece of furniture (from 1,499 euros) capable of generating and positioning 11 virtual speakers in the environment.