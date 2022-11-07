Home Technology Tencent Cloud and SHOWROOM partner. The vertical cinema application “smash” has added a live distribution function. – funglr Games
Technology

Tencent Cloud and SHOWROOM partner. The vertical cinema application “smash” has added a live distribution function. – funglr Games

by admin
Tencent Cloud and SHOWROOM partner. The vertical cinema application “smash” has added a live distribution function. – funglr Games

Headquartered in Shenzhen, ChinaTencent HoldingsDeveloped cloud service businessTencent Cloud(hereinafter referred to as Tencent Cloud) announced the establishment of a partnership with SHOWROOM Co., Ltd. SHOWROOM Co., Ltd. announced that with the support of Tencent Cloud, it will bring its own vertical live broadcast function ” smash.LIVE “Introducing the vertical cinema application “smash”.

A new feature has been added to the vertical cinema app “Smash”.

Smash.LIVE
PR TIMES

The vertical cinema app “smash.” dedicated to viewing on smartphones offers various types of video content including music, drama, animation and variety shows. As a new development of “smash.” which has exceeded 2.3 million downloads on the second anniversary of its launch, we will release a new function “smash.LIVE”.

In developing the new live distribution function “smash.LIVE”, Tencent Cloud…

  • Tencent Real Time Communication (TRTC)
  • Cloud Streaming Service (CSS)
  • Video on Demand (VOD)
  • Media Processing Service (MPS)

It’s also clear that, by using comprehensive audio/video solutions such as…Enjoy the low latency and high performance of Tencent Cloud, as well as the Beauty Software Development Kit (SDK), help influencers achieve optimal performance in their livestreams.

smash.
smash.
PR TIMES

The vertical theater app “Smash.” Dedicated to viewing on smartphones can be installed from the App Store or Google Play. Please check the official website of “smash.” for details!

Yan Boshu, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, commented:

Tencent Cloud understands the importance of live streaming as a tool for content creators, influencers and celebrities to connect with fans and followers, making it easier for developers and businesses to create voice and video applications. We are happy to provide you with comprehensive solutions We hope these solutions provide quality support for shredding.I’m

PR TIMES

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

See also  "World of Warships" X "Legend of Galactic Heroes Die Neue These" first collaboration officially debut on 8/20-Technology

SHOWROOM inc. All Rights Reserved
© 2013-2022 Tencent Cloud. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

The strange failure of a startup. The case...

The strange failure of a startup. The case...

Twitter, Musk’s turnaround: the social network attracts dozens...

Astronomers find “Gaia BH1” black hole MNRAS super...

The shopping experience manifests itself with a meme

The news indicates that “Diablo 4” will be...

In just 5 steps, you can stuff the...

Solidigm P44 Pro SSD performance measurement, PCIe Gen...

JVC D-ILA NZ9B 8K e-shiftX Laser Projection King-level...

What is an “early access game” on Steam?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy