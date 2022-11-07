Headquartered in Shenzhen, China Tencent Holdings Developed cloud service business Tencent Cloud (hereinafter referred to as Tencent Cloud) announced the establishment of a partnership with SHOWROOM Co., Ltd. SHOWROOM Co., Ltd. announced that with the support of Tencent Cloud, it will bring its own vertical live broadcast function ” smash.LIVE “Introducing the vertical cinema application “smash”.

A new feature has been added to the vertical cinema app “Smash”.

Smash.LIVE PR TIMES

The vertical cinema app “smash.” dedicated to viewing on smartphones offers various types of video content including music, drama, animation and variety shows. As a new development of “smash.” which has exceeded 2.3 million downloads on the second anniversary of its launch, we will release a new function “smash.LIVE”.

In developing the new live distribution function “smash.LIVE”, Tencent Cloud…

Tencent Real Time Communication (TRTC)

Cloud Streaming Service (CSS)

Video on Demand (VOD)

Media Processing Service (MPS)

It’s also clear that, by using comprehensive audio/video solutions such as…Enjoy the low latency and high performance of Tencent Cloud, as well as the Beauty Software Development Kit (SDK), help influencers achieve optimal performance in their livestreams.

The vertical theater app “Smash.” Dedicated to viewing on smartphones can be installed from the App Store or Google Play. Please check the official website of “smash.” for details!

Yan Boshu, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, commented:

Tencent Cloud understands the importance of live streaming as a tool for content creators, influencers and celebrities to connect with fans and followers, making it easier for developers and businesses to create voice and video applications. We are happy to provide you with comprehensive solutions We hope these solutions provide quality support for shredding.I’m