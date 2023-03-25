Life Center/Comprehensive Report

Captain Danny Captain Danny and Sanrio jointly launched a new product of 100% Taiwanese rice popcorn “Captain Danny X Sanrio Family Co-branded Mimihua”. Tens of thousands of packs were sold within 18 days, but this caused a lot of traffic in Taiwan. In order to grab the “Captain Danny X Sanrio family joint Mimihua”, many netizens began to ask AI artificial intelligence Chat GPT “even if the product is out of stock or where to buy it”, “Should I buy it in the future?” Will it directly replace Google?”, sparking a wave of heated discussions.

▲Captain Danny apologized to consumers who could not buy “Captain Danny X Sanrio Family Co-branded Mimihua” in front of the Uni-President pop-up store. (Image credit/Captain Danny)

In order to grab the “Captain Danny X Sanrio family co-branded Mimihua”, netizens had a sudden whim to ask the most popular AI artificial intelligence Chat GPT, after all, can they still buy “Captain Danny X Sanrio family joint “Mimihua”? Aroused heated discussions among netizens, who wrote back “AI can do everything ~ it’s too strong”, “If e-commerce also uses AI technology in the future, will it be possible to directly find out where to buy the cheapest in the future? “

At the same time, Captain Danny’s official FB community also released a news of out-of-stock. Captain Danny was also in front of the pop-up store of the Uni-President era. Through the media, he could not buy “Captain Danny X Sanrio Family Joint Mimihua” He said that the first batch of 12,000 packs of “Captain Danny X Sanrio Family Co-branded Mimihua” was sold out within 18 days, causing the back-end production to lag behind the front-end sales. Special thanks to everyone who loves Mimihua Consumers, please give Captain Danny a little time. All the colleagues of Captain Danny will work hard to speed up production and make it available to all consumers as soon as possible.

▲ Netizens asked AI artificial intelligence Chat GPT, can they still buy “Captain Danny X Sanrio Family Joint Mimihua”? (Photo source/Captain Danny)

“Captain Danny Captain Danny” said that “Mimihua” inherits 50 years of experience in Taiwan’s food machinery manufacturing, creates an original manufacturing process, and creates an innovation in Taiwan’s rice food culture, using white rice raw materials from eastern Taiwan. In the production process, there are 24 processes such as rice selection, sieving, grinding, molding, and baking, and non-fried treatment, so that consumers who love snacks and worry about physical burdens will not be deterred by heat and getting angry. In 2019, the online shopping channels, offline physical stores and pop-up stores all caused a sensation, and set a record of selling millions of packs across Taiwan. “Unexpectedly delicious” is the key to the hot sales.

This time, “Captain Danny X Sanrio Family Co-branded Mimihua” has four packages including popular stars such as HELLO KITTY, pudding dog, egg yolk brother, etc. You can eat four popular flavors at one time, including hand-fried salty caramel , Classic Original, Strawberry Condensed Milk, and Hokkaido Corn Soup will resume normal supply as soon as possible to satisfy consumers.

