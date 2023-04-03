SNK had some good news back in August, when they revealed they were working on a new installment in the classic Fatal Fury series. So far, there are no firm details, but during EVO 2023, they finally got some info about the upcoming SNK project in a trailer.

While they have nothing to do with the gameplay, it was revealed that the Bogard brothers (Terry and Andy) are both back, as is Joe Dong. While this isn’t surprising since Terry was pretty much the poster boy for the entire series, we’re still grateful for the confirmation.

It’s unclear when Fatal Fury will release, but it seems fighting fans have a lot to look forward to, as Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Mortal Kombat 12 should launch within the next 12 months.

Check out the video below, where the Fatal Fury fun begins at two minutes and ten seconds.