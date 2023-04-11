Listen to the audio version of the article

A Tesla owner has filed a class action lawsuit against Elon Musk’s company accusing it of allowing its employees to use private or embarrassing images taken inside vehicles for “tacky fun”. Henry Yeh, of San Francisco, filed a lawsuit in federal court after Reuters revealed that Tesla employees had accessed videos or pictures of car owners inside the vehicles. Employees “circulated recordings in private and embarrassing situations without their consent,” thanks to sophisticated camera systems in cars, the complaint reads.

Among the episodes mentioned, which date back to 2019, a Tesla hitting a child on a bicycle, pets in a car and several road accidents. The lawsuit asks the court to order Tesla to cease the “wrongful conduct” and pay unspecified damages.