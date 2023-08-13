Home » Tesla boss becomes a disaster for e-cars
Tesla boss becomes a disaster for e-cars

Elon Musk and Tesla – the boss and his electric car company have been inseparable for years. But that is apparently changing. The CEO is no longer as popular among Tesla drivers as it was a few years ago. There are very specific reasons for this.

Criticism of Elon Musk: Tesla fans give evidence of poverty

Elon Musk is no longer particularly well received by Tesla drivers, according to an investigation by the Bloomberg news agency (via Der Standard). According to this, Musk’s approval ratings have plummeted: the Tesla boss could In 2019 still a proud 4.4 out of 5 points listed on the Bloomberg rating scale, he now only has one Approval score of 2.97. The news agency surveyed 5,000 owners of a Model 3.

The problem: Musk’s companies live – so far – to a large extent from the public image and appearance of the eccentric billionaire. The Elon Musk brand contributes significantly to the success of Tesla, SpaceX or The Boring Company.

Meanwhile, Twitter (today X) has also joined the list of Musk’s companies. So far, however, Musk has not done the platform any good at the top. This is also one of the main reasons why Musk is now increasingly failing the Tesla drivers. Many Respondents are eyeing Musk’s takeover of Twitter critically. A majority said they feared that the tasks on Twitter would distract them from their work at Tesla – and thus harm the electric car manufacturer.

In addition, they would not approve of Musk’s attitude to the consequences of climate change, many of his political and social statements and the support of questionable people in the public.

Escapades cost Tesla boss loyal customers

However, this does not detract from the success of his e-cars: almost three quarters of respondents indicated that they back to a Tesla for the next car want, Tesla’s Cybertruck is at the forefront. Tesla drivers are also particularly satisfied with the battery life.

However, 21.5 percent stated that their Rejection of the Tesla boss is one of the main reasons to sell your Model 3 and to switch to another brand – a bitter result.

