Tesla has delivered the first Cybertruck

Tesla announced the Cybertruck in November 2019. Now, just over four years later, the first model has finally been delivered. All important information at a glance.

Image: Tesla

The Cybertruck is finally here. With its futuristic look and (not quite) bulletproof windows, the pick-up caused a stir around the world. Now the first copy has been delivered – but some promises from back then could not be kept.

Among other things, the price is significantly higher than previously estimated. The base model with rear-wheel drive costs $61,000. The variant has an estimated range of 402 km and a maximum speed of 180 km/h. With a towing capacity of 3,402 kg.

The mid-range model with four-wheel drive and two motors has an estimated range of 547 km and a towing capacity of 4,990 kg. It costs around $80,000.

For the top model with three engines, also called “Cyberbeast” by Tesla, you have to pay around 100,000 US dollars. In return, customers are offered a top speed of 209 km/h and an estimated range of 515 km. An additional highlight is the acceleration. The Cyberbeast should only need 2.7 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

Although the first models of the Cybetruck have finally been delivered, production is still a major challenge. As media reports show, this is primarily due to the stainless steel body. Stainless steel is very complicated to process, which not only causes problems with craftsmanship, but also drives up the price. Elon Musk had already claimed in the past that Tesla had “dug its own grave” with the Cybertruck.