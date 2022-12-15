Tesla

As early as February this year, Elon Muskdisclose Tesla is working hard to integrate the Steam platform for its products. Now on Christmas Eve, they are giving this gift to some car owners. In this holiday update, Model S and X produced in the past two years will join Steam Beta, and it is no longer a joke to experience “Cyberpunk 2077” (Cyberpunk 2077) in the car. The reason why there are restrictions on the new and old vehicles is mainly because of the differences in the hardware of the on-board systems carried by different vehicles. On the newer Model S and X you can find AMD RNDA 2 GPU, which is already the technology used in PlayStation 5.

As with the previous regulations when integrating games, Steam should also not be available while the vehicle is in motion. In addition to this change, the new version of the software also integrates Apple Music. Users can also preset light shows on multiple cars at the same time, and can observe the situation in the car through the camera in the Tesla app after turning on the dog mode or monitoring mode.