Home Technology Tesla is now opening up a large-scale Supercharger network for third-party brands
Technology

Tesla is now opening up a large-scale Supercharger network for third-party brands

by admin
Tesla is now opening up a large-scale Supercharger network for third-party brands

At the end of 2022, I reported that Tesla had also opened up the first superchargers in Switzerland for third-party brands. The project has continued with some locations for the last few months and now practically all locations in Switzerland are open. This massively increases the range of fast chargers (HPCs) in Switzerland and Europe.

Charge tried in Pratteln

Of course we tried the procedure as we did in November. Nothing has changed in the process, but the prices have. Tesla works with “dynamic” prices, for example charging from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. is significantly more expensive at 76 cents per kWh than usual at 68 cents/kWh. Other locations look similar with price differences of one centime (probably a rounding error).

I have already explained the topic of positioning the vehicle and the location of the charging socket for third-party brands here.

Charging third-party brands on the Tesla SuC with the Tesla App

Charging network operator – Tesla is on the rise

In Switzerland, Tesla is likely to have become the largest provider of HPCs with the number of locations and charging points per location, alongside the strong local operator Gofast and Ionity. In Germany, 69 of the 153 supercharger locations can be used with electric cars from other brands (source). This would make Tesla the fourth largest HPC operator (without brand restrictions) behind EnBW, Aral pulse and Ionity.

Loading at the SuC in Pratteln is now also possible for third-party brands
Loading at the SuC in Pratteln is now also possible for third-party brands

Italy too

Also exciting for the next holidays, the Supercharger network in Italy is finally open to third-party brands. This expands the charging network enormously, especially on vacation trips – let’s see if I can also use the Tesla Supercharger on the next vacation trip.

See also  "Monster Hunter Rise" is free to play on all platforms in January next year if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass-PCM

You may also like

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro buy cheap from...

Send video messages on WhatsApp – TECHBOOK

Sony Xperia 1 V CAD drawing leaked, full...

If gas and oil heaters are banned: These...

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. S22 vs. S23: save...

Apple has internally shown 100 executives its upcoming...

Cargo bikes: interchangeable containers with batteries and solar...

What is included with Amazon Prime? Let’s clarify...

Strengthen the IT resilience of companies

Samsung’s “Photo Remaster” function is out of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy