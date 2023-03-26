At the end of 2022, I reported that Tesla had also opened up the first superchargers in Switzerland for third-party brands. The project has continued with some locations for the last few months and now practically all locations in Switzerland are open. This massively increases the range of fast chargers (HPCs) in Switzerland and Europe.

Charge tried in Pratteln

Of course we tried the procedure as we did in November. Nothing has changed in the process, but the prices have. Tesla works with “dynamic” prices, for example charging from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. is significantly more expensive at 76 cents per kWh than usual at 68 cents/kWh. Other locations look similar with price differences of one centime (probably a rounding error).

I have already explained the topic of positioning the vehicle and the location of the charging socket for third-party brands here.

Charging third-party brands on the Tesla SuC with the Tesla App

Charging network operator – Tesla is on the rise

In Switzerland, Tesla is likely to have become the largest provider of HPCs with the number of locations and charging points per location, alongside the strong local operator Gofast and Ionity. In Germany, 69 of the 153 supercharger locations can be used with electric cars from other brands (source). This would make Tesla the fourth largest HPC operator (without brand restrictions) behind EnBW, Aral pulse and Ionity.

Loading at the SuC in Pratteln is now also possible for third-party brands

Italy too

Also exciting for the next holidays, the Supercharger network in Italy is finally open to third-party brands. This expands the charging network enormously, especially on vacation trips – let’s see if I can also use the Tesla Supercharger on the next vacation trip.