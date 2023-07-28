Tesla Model 3 performance in the test: really unrivaled good?

With the Tesla Model 3, the US manufacturer Tesla brought a “relatively” cheap electric car onto the world market. In many markets, until the launch of the Model Y SUV, it was unbeatable in terms of sheer registration numbers. We tested a Model Y Performance for you last year. Now comes the smaller, sporty sedan.

We received the Model 3 Performance with the kind support of Tesla Germany. It is the current 2023 model year generation. This will be the last version before the upcoming facelift, codenamed “Highland”, which will bring some improvements. But let’s focus on the current model first.

tl;dr: Can nobody hold a candle to Tesla?

That may be true in the area of ​​infotainment software. But in many other areas, including the software, other manufacturers can now also assert themselves. But if you disregard the processing quality and interior features, such as a fragrance system, as is the case with NIO. There’s not much left after that – except for the price, and this is where Tesla knocks out pretty much a lot of its competitors. The value for money at Tesla is simply unbeatable. With no other manufacturer you get the performance for the money. But the Model 3 Performance can also convince with a lot of space in the interior. Although the trunk is a bit poorly designed for larger transports due to its limited height, it is definitely above average at 561 liters.

Of course, the chassis has also gotten much better over the years. Although it is still very sporty, it can still convince in everyday use. If you like it a little less tough, you should go for the Model Y if you want it to be Tesla. Efficiency suffers a little thanks to the large rims. But we were still able to achieve a consumption of 14 to 16 kWh per 100 kilometers in everyday life. These are the Tesla values ​​that you would expect for a car with around 540 hp. With a starting price for the performance model of 57,668 euros, Tesla remains the leader when it comes to pure horsepower and efficiency.

These points should be considered before buying a Tesla

Unfortunately, in addition to the crazy acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, there are also a few points of criticism that need to be mentioned and that everyone should know before buying. There are no more PDC sensors. These are the round “dots” found on all modern cars that make a beeping noise when passing objects too close to avoid a collision. Tesla is trying to solve this using pure camera data and AI. Unfortunately, more bad than good. At least at the time of the test, the system was very inaccurate and the centimeter information was not correct at the front and rear.

There is also currently no automatic parking assistant. Sure, you can do without that. But with such a modern car, something like this should actually be there. The most annoying point is probably the windshield wipers, which have to do without a rain sensor and “have to” recognize the rainwater using camera images. I say that specifically because they recognize everything (including rainwater) and sometimes wipe like mad on the freeway and distribute the dirt nicely on the camera and are then only “calmed down” with enough wiping water.

After all, the high-beam assistant is now quite satisfactory. Nevertheless, I found it a pity that Matrix LED headlights are installed but cannot be used to their full potential.

Interior: Not much inside. Easy & Simple?

These are the impressions when you sit in a Tesla for the first time. There is (at least on the Model Y & 3) only a large 15 inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard and a steering wheel. The center console is also very tidy. Two cup holders and two wireless charging stations for smartphones are available here. Large drawers with lots of space are of course commonplace at Tesla.

There is also a glove compartment, which can only be opened via display or voice command. But Tesla has thought along with this and now offers a few shortcuts by pressing and holding the left scroll wheel on the steering wheel. Like opening the glove compartment, you have to close it by hand as normal.

Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews



The Tesla interior is the most talked about interior in a car ever, one would think. It divides many, some like it very much, others hate it deeply. I tend to sort myself into the ranks of the “it’s a good interior” faction. Of course, it is always based on your own demands that you place on a vehicle. For example, I miss a head-up display or a driver information display. Of course you get used to the operating concept of a Model 3 or Model Y relatively quickly. Nevertheless, it would be nice to at least have the option for a head-up display. Of course, as with every Tesla, there is also a frunk (i.e. a front trunk) here – this includes a full 71 liters. You get a little more than hand luggage.

Software: Still unrivaled good?

Many adore Tesla’s software, much like some other fans do with other operating systems and products. In the beginning, it was also the best car infotainment software out there. There are now many who do it just as well or even better. Nevertheless, at the current time there is probably no system that acts as quickly and seamlessly as that of a Tesla. But times are changing.

While the Tesla route planner always only plans its own supercharger charging stations, almost everyone else can now also boast a solid charging route planner and use many different providers. Of course, this gives the user more freedom in choosing his loading breaks.

We extensively tested the Tesla software, which also perfectly supports over-the-air updates, back in December on the Model Y Performance. In fact, not much has changed. Apple Music is now available as another music streaming service alongside Spotify and Tidal. But basically it’s still the well-known Tesla OS.

For the layman who uses an iPad or similar at home, the Tesla infotainment should be a piece of cake in everyday life. It has a simple structure and reacts almost unrivalled. Nevertheless, systems like NIO’s Banyan or the new software from Volkswagen have some features that we missed at Tesla. Such as a manual battery heater for non-superchargers.

Driving characteristics: Sporty and very fast

Sure he’s fast. Even 3.3 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. But that’s not all. The Model 3 Performance can reach a Vmax of 261 km/h. Of course you can only very rarely drive at these speeds on today’s motorways. Nevertheless, it is nice that Tesla does not use a virtual controller for the performance variant or for the normal model, such as with the BMW i4 eDrive40.

Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews



The Model 3 Performance is very sporty to drive. It is a little deeper than a normal Model 3 Long Range or Standard Range and can therefore score even more with sportiness. This is also due to the big, red brakes. By the way, they respond very well.

The power pedal is really instant. Some other e-cars artificially delay the power pedal so that you have to pedal a little harder. But with Tesla, full power is immediately available. You can tell that very well. I don’t think there is much to say about the acceleration. You have to experience it yourself. 3.3 seconds is really a house number – in this class it is currently still unparalleled.

Assistance systems: Unfortunately, not so good anymore

In the beginning, Tesla was the market leader when it came to assistance systems. Meanwhile, there are some questionable decisions. Such as the omission of radar and park distance control sensors. You try to solve everything with the camera. A 360-degree camera has still not been installed to this day, although that would probably work without any problems.

There is currently no well-functioning, autonomous parking assistant. Also, you cannot rely on the “park beeping” when parking. In my opinion, that doesn’t work at all. Furthermore, Matrix LED is installed and, incomprehensibly, is only used for the built-in light show. For nothing else.

The steering assistant is no longer up to date. This is also due to the fact that it has not been further developed for more than 2 years. We in Europe are sitting on the old code base, which will probably remain for a while thanks to EU regulations. Stopping at stop signs and traffic lights, on the other hand, works really well. Unfortunately, you still have to confirm at every traffic light, whether it is on or not, whether you want to drive over it. Otherwise he would stop at the stop line even if the traffic light was switched off.

The Travel Assist from Volkswagen, for example, can definitely do level 2+ autonomous steering much better than the current steering assistant from Tesla. Also, as mentioned above, the windshield wipers are absolutely annoying. When the weather is dry you rub the dirt even more and then wonder why the camera can’t see anything anymore…

Buy Tesla Model 3: Value for money is right in (almost) every area

It should come as no surprise that the price-performance ratio of a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y is right in almost every area. Even the interior qualities of the Model 3 have improved significantly over the years. I could even make friends with the white interior. The prices seem right too. For 57,688 euros you definitely get the fastest car that is currently “new” available for this price. If you are clear about what works and what doesn’t, you really do get a top-class car to drive – with insane acceleration.

