Tesla Model S Plaid will launch Track Package, the limit speed exceeds 322km/h

by admin
Recently, Tesla released a new notice on its official website Twitter, saying that the Track Package for Model S Plaid with ceramic brakes will be released soon, which can allow the speed of the car to exceed 322km/h.

The original Model S Plaid was designed with a top speed of 262km/h, but after the Track Package equipped with ceramic brakes, the speed body can be increased to 281km/h (175 mph).

According to official data, Model S Plaid can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 2 seconds. Moreover, the car adopts the latest three-motor design, which not only guarantees performance, but also makes the cruising range longer than the previous version, reaching 628 kilometers.

The Track Package unleashes the vehicle’s 1,000 hp performance by using the previously announced carbon-ceramic package to further improve stability and maximize cornering force.

In terms of price, the price of the Track Package is estimated to be between US$15,000 and US$20,000, so you should be able to afford the Model S Plaid without too much price problem.

