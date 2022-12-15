Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk sold nearly 22 million Tesla shares in the three-day period ending Dec. 14, for a combined value of $3.6 billion. The Wall Street Journal reports it, citing a document filed with the SEC, the American Stock Exchange Authority. In this week’s sale, the electric-car maker’s CEO has divested more than $39 billion worth of Tesla shares since its peak in November 2021. The company has since lost more than $700 billion in market value, though it remains the largest automaker in the world by value.

It’s unclear what prompted Musk to make the latest sale. However, on Tuesday the entrepreneur had posted a cautionary tweet: “At the risk of stating the obvious, be aware of debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when the Fed continues to raise interest rates.”