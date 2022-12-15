Home Technology Tesla, Musk sells 22 million shares worth 3.6 billion
Technology

Tesla, Musk sells 22 million shares worth 3.6 billion

by admin
Tesla, Musk sells 22 million shares worth 3.6 billion

Elon Musk sold nearly 22 million Tesla shares in the three-day period ending Dec. 14, for a combined value of $3.6 billion. The Wall Street Journal reports it, citing a document filed with the SEC, the American Stock Exchange Authority. In this week’s sale, the electric-car maker’s CEO has divested more than $39 billion worth of Tesla shares since its peak in November 2021. The company has since lost more than $700 billion in market value, though it remains the largest automaker in the world by value.

It’s unclear what prompted Musk to make the latest sale. However, on Tuesday the entrepreneur had posted a cautionary tweet: “At the risk of stating the obvious, be aware of debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when the Fed continues to raise interest rates.”

Find out more
See also  Hyperkin recreates the classic Xbox 360 handle, will support Xbox Series X/S and PC

You may also like

Tesla officially launched Steam Beta, owners will be...

Tech games (and video games) for Christmas: here...

Eni, digital transformation and supercomputing: Dario Pagani speaks

Promotion of Panda Aberdeen | Swedish carbon fiber...

This galaxy is playing peek-a-boo with us, containing...

Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account that followed...

The antibiotic: the discovery that lengthened our life...

The launch may not be that early, NVIDIA...

Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account that followed...

Well-known whistleblower Tom Henderson says the new PS5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy