As early as last year when the new Model S and Model X were released, Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla can play 3A game masterpieces such as “Cyberpuk 2077” and “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”. There are indeed some more games in the system, but the promised 3A games have not been seen yet, which must be a bit disappointing for car owners. The good news is that earlier Tesla finally officially announced the launch of the Steam Beta version. Owners will be able to play thousands of games on Steam. “Cyberpuk 2077” is also shown in the film. After the update is released, it should be able to install and play.

Tesla officially announced the launch of Steam Beta, owners will be able to play thousands of games in Steam

In July of this year, Elon Musk said that the Steam game test would be launched in the next month. Although the delay was not so fast, it came after 5 months, but at least it came! Tesla announced earlier that the Steam Beta test version will be used as part of the Holiday Update update. After the Holiday Update is launched, new Model S and Model X owners will be able to play games in Steam as long as they update.

As for which games must be installed, Tesla did not explain, but judging from the video display, “Cyberpuk 2077” should be 99% OK, and there are also “Doom Warrior: Eternal”, “Elden Ring”, “Forza Motorsport” , “Grand Theft Auto V” and “NBA 2K23”, etc., Tesla’s statement is thousands of games:



Of course, wireless controllers are supported, and the video uses the PS5 handle:



If the video shows a real game scene, it should be very smooth to play. After all, the new Model S and Model X are equipped with on-board computers as powerful as PS5, with a maximum computing speed of 10 Teraflops (PlayStation 5 has a floating point computing power of 10.28 teraflops. ), the screen is also up to 17 inches (resolution 2,200×1,300).

Someone previously shared the architecture diagram, which is similar to PS5 and Xbox, that is, AMD RDNA2 (probably Navi 23 GPU), a mid-range GPU that AMD has not yet announced, with 32 computing units and 2,048 CUDA, in order to meet the 10 TLOPS Computing speed, the GPU must run at 2.44GHz:



For the convenience of comparison, VideoCardz also organizes this table, so you can clearly understand how powerful this car computer is:



It is also written in the 2022.44.25.1 Release Notes that this feature only supports Model S & Model Y 2022+ and is equipped with 16GB of memory, and requires a subscription to the “top-level connection function”, which cannot be used with standard connections:

