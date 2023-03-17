A new video circulating on the net showed updates on the latest capabilities acquired by the Tesla Optimus robot. Presented last October, it is certainly not the last humanoid that promises to revolutionize the state of the art in the world of robotics. At least that’s what its planners and investors think and hope. In fact, in addition to Optimus there are the now well-known robots from Boston Dynamics, the CyberOne from Xiaomi and the latest arrival from the Californian Figure.

The new video of the Tesla Optimus

In reality, the clip that you can watch on the net that has been running for a few days is part of a much larger video in terms of playing time. Indeed this is the recording of the Invetsor Day 2023 event held on March 1 this year. Where the latter, as the name indicates, is the periodic meeting during which the CEO of a company (or similar) meets its investors.

In particular, the Tesla Optimus portion of the video starts approximately an hour and a half after the start of the event. What are the first images depicting an Optimus unit appear on the screen, while in the background you can listen to the commentary of Musk himself. In fact, the humanoid can be seen grasping (with artificial hands) a detached robotic arm on a support. But the most remarkable thing is the fact that afterwards the robot walks by itself, without support cables to make sure.

As the minutes tick by, the clip continues showing optimus working together with other units of the same type. He grabs and moves a cable, takes a bolt between two fingers and is also seen handling a screwing tool. In addition to performing a gesture of complicity to the camera which will take the photo which the two robotic units will then look at almost smugly at the end of the video. After one of them removes the veil that covered it, revealing the complete frame.

It is certainly not a revolution, if we are to base ourselves on what the competition has shown, especially recently, in the same context. But as Elon repeats, not without adding that Optimus still doesn’t do stunts, Tesla is strong in a very competitive AI. From an engineering point of view, in fact, the company sees the humanoid as a machine on two feet; where the various vehicles are already robots with wheels for them.

Tesla’s declared goal and its innovations

The ultimate goal for Tesla is for its robotics business to surpass its automobiles in terms of revenue. As he openly says, Musk believes Tesla has more advanced AI technologies than the competition. This could suggest that future iterations of Optimus will be able to move independently and solve tasks.

For now, however, it is not clear whether the robot will acquire speech thanks to the integration of, for example, Chat GPT-3, as the humanoid Ameca does. What we certainly know about the various components always derives from what the CEO said during the conference:

The actuators in Optimus are all custom designed Tesla actuators. We designed the electric motor, the gearbox, the power electronics, obviously the battery pack, and everything else too, for Optimus. We were quite surprised to find how little was available on the square. There are a vast number of electric motors and whatnot available in the world, and we found that none of them were useful in a humanoid robot. Elon Musk, CEO Tesla

The CEO is therefore not afraid to say that Tesla is very skilled in production, as well as in the software part. And all this thanks to the various departments and teams of the company that have contributed to the construction of the now famous series of electric vehicles. In short, the premises are all there the will is to bring a competitive product to the market that is above all useful. Possibly sooner and better than anyone else, Musk adds.