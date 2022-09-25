Home Technology Tesla tests self-driving systems with Unreal Engine 5
Tesla tests self-driving systems with Unreal Engine 5

by admin
Tesla tests self-driving systems with Unreal Engine 5

According to foreign media reports, Tesla is using a virtual engine for video games to simulate the urban environment of San Francisco, testing its self-driving and fully self-driving systems in a simulated environment before closing public roads for internal testing.

Foreign media “Electrek” quoted sources as reporting that Tesla focused the simulation on the San Francisco area and obtained images of Tesla’s simulation of building the city of San Francisco. In addition, Tesla is using the latest version of the 3D computer graphics virtual engine Unreal Engine 5 engine, and the invited environment artists have also produced many popular games, such as “Fortnite” (Fortress Hero), “Valorant” (Special War Hero) Wait.

Unlike other companies developing self-driving systems, Tesla doesn’t build high-definition maps to help its self-driving systems navigate, but uses its simulations to build “extreme-situation” scenarios for self-driving software to test.

The virtual engine was built by Epic Games founder and chief CEO Tim Sweeney, a well-known software engineer well-regarded in the video game world. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has communicated with Tim Sweeney on Twitter in the past.

Source: electrek

