Tesla launches Steam game integration for the new Model S and X. To put it simply, this means access to thousands of video games, presumably even while the driver is driving in traffic.

And the controversy is reignited because Tesla had previously had big problems with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States for allowing people to play even while driving. All it took was a small change and the gaming platform was accessible even on the go.

Musk’s statement

Then Tesla itself disabled this feature following the agency’s investigation and it is therefore likely that even with the new update it will be difficult to play Steam games while the vehicles are in motion. In the US, however, the controversy is raging because it was the same Elon Musk to reveal (on Twitter, of course) that his automaker is working to bring Steam to its vehicles.

Now, the company is officially rolling out Steam integration for the latest iterations of its Model S and X cars as part of its holiday update. And in the promotional video for the feature, you can see Tesla’s infotainment system running Steam Beta and even graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077. Not only that: the gamer has the controller in hand and sits behind the wheel. He obviously doesn’t see that the car is moving, of course, but it was enough to trigger the alarm.

Which car can you play on

By “new” Model S and X vehicles, Tesla likely means their “Plaid” versions, which began deliveries last year. The infotainment systems of both models use AMD’s RDNA 2 GPUs, which are also the technology behind the PlayStation 5, and AMD’s Ryzen chips. Tesla has built its library of vehicle games over the past few years and has added titles like Cuphead, PUBG Mobile, and Fallout Shelter to its offering.

Endless list of games

By bringing Steam to its vehicles, however, Tesla is adding more than just a game or two to the growing list. The automaker said in its announcement that the integration will bring thousands of games about the aforementioned cars. In addition to Steam integration, Tesla’s Holiday Update also gives owners access to Apple Music integration for their infotainment systems. It also gives them the ability to schedule light shows on multiple vehicles at the same time and view the cabin camera from the Tesla app while in dog or sentry mode.