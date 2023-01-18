news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

The talented folks at Rain Games didn’t say much when they announced Teslagrad 2 in 2020, but when my fellow Norwegian gave us a gameplay trailer last August, the few details we got were already in action. Do you know anything better than this that clearly shows if it lives up to the original? demo.

The developers agreed, so Teslagrad 2 will be demoed as part of Steam Next Fest when it begins on February 6th. The demo, we’re told, will let us experience how Lumina’s electromagnetic abilities can be used to imaginatively defeat enemies and solve puzzles while traversing Scandinavian-style environments, teasing her story in Westworld. development after the event. Plus beautiful new key art below, to be fair I’m excited for the full release this spring, but maybe I’m just a patriot.

