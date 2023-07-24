Test: 4Smarts Lucid Air, 26800 mAh, 65W USB C port and a cool design

A while ago we took a look at the 4Smarts Lucid Ultra in the test, which was also fully convincing there.

However, the Lucid Ultra with 40,000 mAh and 100W is quite a chunk. If you think the power bank itself is cool but a bit too big, then you might like the new 4Smarts Lucid Air.

The 4Smarts Lucid Air uses the same design as the Ultra, but has reduced the battery to a still very large 26800 mAh, as well as the output power to 65W.

Sounds exciting, but what does it look like in practice? Is the 4Smarts Lucid Air a good power bank?

The 4Smarts Lucid Air in the test

With 127 x 75 x 52 mm and a weight of 623g, the 4Smarts Lucid Air is a larger power bank despite the name “Air”.

But I don’t find them unwieldy or too clumsy, even if the weight is quite high.

A striking feature is the rubber loop on the top, which is intended to make it easier to transport the power bank. However, this loop can be completely removed if desired.

In terms of design, a special feature is the transparent housing or semi-transparent housing. The end pieces of the power bank are made of transparent plastic so that you can see parts of the electronics.

However, the middle part of the power bank is covered by a gray plastic.

In general, I would describe the design of the 4Smarts Lucid Air as exceptional. This stands out a good deal from the 08/15 models.

The connections

The 4Smarts Lucid Air has two USB C ports and one USB A port.

USB C – 65W USB PD – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

USB A – Quick Charge und 22,5W Super Charge – 4,5V/5A, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

Both USB C ports of the power bank support 65W according to the Power Delivery Standard. This makes them great for smartphones, game consoles such as the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck, as well as for notebooks.

The power bank is also charged via these USB C ports, also with up to 65W.

The additional USB A port supports Quick Charge and 22.5W “Super Charge”.

Display with performance values

The 4Smarts Lucid Air has a display that can show you not only the battery level in % but also various performance values.

Battery status in % Remaining runtime Input power in watts Output power in watts Battery cell voltage Battery cell current Temperature controller Battery cell temperature

This makes the display of the power bank very helpful and useful.

Throttling when using multiple ports

The power bank can deliver up to 65W. If you use both USB C ports at the same time, one port will be throttled to 5V/3A and the other to 45W.

PPS is supported

The 4Smarts Lucid Air supports PPS.

3.3-21V at up to 3A

For a 65W power bank, this is the “optimal” PPS range. PPS is important for smartphones like the S23 Ultra, which can only achieve a high loading speed with PPS.

The 3.3-21V at up to 3A PPS level allows charging Samsung smartphones with up to 25-30W. The 45W super fast charging of the S23 Ultra is not supported.

Lade time

Expected charging speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks ++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei smartphones + OnePlus smartphones + Realme smartphones + Samsung Galaxy smartphones (“S” series) ++ Windows notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS etc.) ++ +++ = “Perfect” maximum possible charging speed to be expected ++ = Very high charging speed to be expected + = Fast charging speed to be expected 0 = “Standard” charging speed to be expected – = Slow charging speed to be expected — = Not compatible or only very limited suitability

Thanks to the 65W USB C ports, the power bank is ideal for larger devices such as notebooks, game consoles (switch, steam deck, etc.), tablets, etc.

65W is usually completely sufficient for notebooks, even if larger notebooks could still discharge under load. Nevertheless, I would recommend this power bank for notebooks with a clear conscience, also because of the high capacity.

However, the power bank is also suitable for smartphones such as the iPhones and the Google Pixel models. Samsung Galaxy S models can be charged with up to 25W.

The capacity

4Smarts advertises the Lucid Air with a capacity of 26800 mAh I could measure the following:

Wh

mAh

% of HA

5V/1A

92,828

25089

94%

9V/1A

95,135

25712

96%

9V/3A

89,403

24163

90%

20V/1A

97,377

26318

98%

20V/3A

90,362

24422

91%

WOW! These are really good values! In the best case, I came up with a capacity of a whopping 26318 mAh, which corresponds to 98% of the manufacturer’s specification.

But even in the worst case, the power bank reached an extremely good 24163 mAh or 90% of the manufacturer’s specification.

Most power banks in this class only achieve +- 80-85% of the manufacturer’s specification. Very rarely only 7x% or almost 90%.

But this is also normal, because the manufacturer’s information always refers to the capacity of the battery cells installed inside. However, discharging is not 100% efficient. Some energy is always lost in the form of heat when the voltage is converted.

Therefore, a result like this with up to 98% is absolutely extraordinary and indicates that more than 26800 mAh battery cells are installed here.

over temperature?

Unfortunately, the 4Smarts Lucid Air seems to have some temperature issues, which is exceptional for a 65W power bank.

With a constant 60/65W load, the power bank can overheat! According to the display, the controller reaches 84 degrees and the power bank switches off. This happens with a remaining charge at +- 30%.

After a short cool down you can continue.

Charging time of the Lucid Air

You can charge the 4Smarts Lucid Air via USB Power Delivery with up to 65W.

A full charge takes about 3:13 hours. This is quite a brisk store, if not terribly fast.

Alternatively, you can of course charge the power bank with slower USB PD chargers. So it would not be a problem to charge the power bank with 20W on a 20W USB PD charger.

This means that charging via a 5V/2.4A charger is still possible.

Here, however, charging takes almost 17 hours.

charging efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at charging efficiency. So the ratio of energy that we have to load into the power bank for a full charge compared to the energy that can be used later.

When charging quickly via USB PD, the power bank required 124.5Wh for a full charge, when charging via USB A 5V it was 126.89Wh.

In the best case

In the worst case

USB PD

78%

72%

USB A

77%

70%

This gives a charging efficiency of 70% in the worst case and 78% in the best case. These are average values.

Conclusion

The 4Smarts Lucid Air is a super exciting power bank! Not only because of the extraordinary design, which certainly also contributes to it.

The Lucid Air stands out from the competition due to its semi-transparent design. In addition, there is the super practical display with consumption values! The latter is also very helpful when diagnosing problems.

In addition, there is a super high capacity with up to 26318 mAh in practice! This corresponds to a whopping 98% of the manufacturer’s specification, which is an outstanding value. I assume that larger battery cells are installed inside than are advertised. There is no other way to explain such good values.

Also like the 65W USB C ports with PPS!

What speaks against the 4Smarts Lucid Air? I find the temperature problems at full load a bit unfortunate. These are not the end of the world, but it is possible that the power bank switches off briefly to cool down after just over an hour of constant use of 65W.

How tragic this is in practice depends on your usage.

But this is the only small “blemish” on an otherwise excellent all-round/notebook power bank! Especially the super high capacity knows how to convince.

