Test: ALLPOWERS S2000, a super exciting power station with top equipment! 1500Wh!

The ALLPOWERS S2000 is one of the most interesting power stations I’ve had my hands on so far! Why?

We have a 1500Wh power station here, with 4x sockets with up to 2000W, 2x 100W USB C ports, a powerful integrated power supply and an MPPT solar charging input, this for 1200€ or with the often available vouchers for around 1000€.

Not a little money, quite the opposite! But for this performance data, the price is quite attractive!

So let’s take a look at the ALLPOWERS S2000 in the test. Can the power station convince?

At this point many thanks to ALLPOWERS for making the S2000 available for this test!

With a capacity of 1500 Wh, the ALLPOWERS S2000 is quite a large power station. Of course, this also affects the dimensions and weight.

It measures 375 x 245 x 250 mm and weighs 14.5 kg.

Capacity Wh

Weight

ALLPOWERS S2000

1500

14,5 Kg

VOLTER PS24

2200

20,4 Kg

VOLTER PS18

1488

15 Kg

ECOFLOW Delta 2

1024

12 Kg

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro

2160

19,5 Kg

However, this makes it “above average” light for the performance offered. This is certainly also due to the lithium ion battery cells used, which are a bit lighter compared to LiFePO4.

Fortunately, the housing of the power station is quite good! This looks solidly built and I prefer the somewhat “blockier” shape to the more rounded shape of the Jackery or Voltero.

For better transport, the power station has two sturdy handles on the top.

Connections of the S2000

The connections of the ALLPOWERS S2000 are well chosen. So this one has:

4x 230V sockets with up to 2000W (4000W Peek) 1x cigarette lighter 13V / 10A 2x USB C 100W 4x USB A 5A / 9V2.5A /1 2V2A (Quick Charge)

Four sockets, the usual cigarette lighter port, 2x USB C with up to 100W and 4x USB A sounds very good! I don’t really miss anything here.

However, compared to many other power stations, there are no regular 12V DC outputs. I think these are rarely used, which is probably why ALLPOWERS did without them.

Rear AC input 230V up to 400W Front DC input XT60 18-70V up to 500W

The inputs are distributed on the front and back. On the back we find the AC input. So yes, the power pack is integrated into the ALLPOWERS S2000!

On the front we have an XT60 input, for example for a solar panel. A suitable adapter cable to the normal Solar MC4 connector is included in the scope of delivery.

Display

Of course, the ALLPOWERS S2000 has a display that shows you some information.

Battery status in % How long the battery lasts with the current load Which connections are active How much power goes into the power station in watts How much power goes out of the power station in watts Fan active yes/no Error information

The display is quite large and “beautiful”. I just think it’s a pity that the performance values ​​are not both displayed when charging/discharging at the same time. Only the output power is displayed, but not how much energy comes in.

App

The S2000 has an integrated Bluetooth module that allows app control. However, the ALLPOWERS app is rather simple.

You can see the battery status, input and output power and switch the various ports on/off. That’s it! This makes the app a nice bonus, but not a huge added value.

The capacity of the ALLPOWERS S2000

ALLPOWERS advertises the S2000 with a capacity of 1500Wh. I could measure the following:

Wh

% of HA

DC 12V/5A

1395,4

93%

USB C 20V/5A

1345,8

90%

AC 200W

1123

75%

AC 1200W

1133

76%

The DC outputs, i.e. the USB C ports and the 12V outputs of the power station seem to be very efficient, because we are coming here to 1345 to 1395 Wh real usable capacitywhich corresponds to a very good 90% to 93% of the manufacturer’s specification.

The manufacturer’s information on the capacity of power stations and power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. Here we will have 1500 Wh.

However, the voltage of these battery cells must be converted. Partly weaker, for example in the case of the DC outputs, partly stronger, in the case of the sockets.

So we only get one of the sockets usable capacity of 1123-1133 Wh, which corresponds to 75-76% of the manufacturer’s specification. This is slightly below average, but the DC outputs are above average.

USB C Ports, 2x 100W

The ALLPOWERS S2000 has two 100W USB C ports and as you saw in the capacity measurement, they are very efficient.

For example, if you have a notebook that can be charged via USB-C, use the USB C port, this is more efficient than using the normal socket charger.

The two USB C ports can deliver the following power levels according to the USB Power Delivery standard.

5V/5A 9V/5A 12V/5A 15V/5A 20V/5A

Exciting! The USB C ports can deliver up to 5A at all voltage levels, which is unusual.

Likewise, the USB C ports offer PPS! 5-20V at 5A, so we have pretty much the full PPS range.

This allows the ALLPOWERS S2000, for example, to load the S23 Ultra at full speed. In the test, the USB C ports worked perfectly in combination with, for example, the MacBook Pro 13 M1 or Dell XPS 13.

By the way, both ports can deliver 100W at the same time!

Socket and simultaneous charging/discharging

The sockets of the ALLPOWERS S2000 are quite powerful with a permanent output of up to 2000W. These can even deliver up to 4000W for a short time.

In my test, the sockets worked wonderfully! All devices worked without problems or “coil whine” at the sockets.

Of course you can charge and use the power station at the same time! The display is not that helpful here, but in principle you can use the power station as a “buffer”.

Of course, this makes particular sense if you charge the power station via solar. However, in principle you can also use the S2000 as a UPS. The switching times seem to be good, at least none of my devices showed any abnormalities, and the efficiency is also good at 82-88%.

Just keep in mind that we “only” have lithium ion battery cells here, which are less good (durable) in buffer mode than power stations with LiFePO4 batteries.

Loading the S2000

The S2000 has two inputs. First, we have an AC input. A power supply unit is already integrated in the power station, all you have to do is connect it to the socket using a power cable.

According to the manufacturer, this can charge up to 400W. In my test, the power consumption fluctuated between 300W and 400W.

A 0% to 100% charge at the socket takes about 6 hours.

In addition to the AC input, the power station also has a DC input in the form of an XT60 socket.

XT60 is a “standard” connector. If you wish, you can adapt this to many things, such as MC4 connectors for solar panels.

You can also charge the power station at a car 12V port, for example.

It even charges quite quickly from a 12V source. So the power station can record over 11A here! A 0% to 100% charge takes about 10 hours at 12V.

You can also use this connection to connect solar panels with 18-70V and a maximum of 18A! This makes the DC input ALLPOWERS S2000 extremely powerful!

Most power stations accept a maximum of 8-10A here, 18A is strong, but also very good for charging on solar panels.

Summarized:

Charging at the socket, 300-400W, charging time approx. 6 hours Charging at a 12V car port, maximum 140W, charging time approx. 10.5 hours Charging at standard solar panels with 18-70V and maximum 500W

charging efficiency

In my test, the power station required the AC charging approx. 1760 Wh to fully charge and 1460 Wh for DC charging.

In the best case

In the worst case

DC

96%

77%

AC

79%

64%

This results in a peak charging efficiency of 96% for DC charging and DC discharging. In the “worst” case, however, we only get 64% for AC charging and AC discharging.

96% charging efficiency is by far the best value I’ve seen in the test so far. 64%, on the other hand, is slightly below average. The DC side of the ALLPOWERS S2000 is incredibly efficient.

The fan

There is also a fan in the S2000. This starts at around 100W of power. Unfortunately, the fan is a bit louder. This about as loud as the earlier EcoFlow models.

Conclusion

Exciting! The ALLPOWERS S2000 is an exciting power station, mainly due to its high capacity and high input and output power.

In practice, we get a capacity of around 1350 Wh when using the DC outputs and 1133 Wh when using the sockets. This makes the S2000 one of the more powerful models.

I really like the very nicely built, robust housing! The power station looks significantly more massive and valuable than, for example, the Jackery models. Although the power station with its high capacity and weight of 14.5 kg cannot be described as super portable, it can be easily transported from A to B thanks to the handles.

On the connection side, we have 4x sockets that can deliver up to 2000W as well as two 100W USB C ports. All connections of the power station worked without any problems in my test!

The ALLPOWERS S2000 also gets big plus points for the inputs. So we have integrated a 300-400W power pack, which can fill the power station in about 6 hours.

But the very powerful DC input is almost more exciting, especially in combination with solar panels, because it allows up to 500W of power! (18-70V/18A).

But what speaks against the ALLPOWERS S2000? Little, the fan is a bit louder and we only have normal lithium-ion battery cells.

Otherwise everything fits with the power station! So if you are looking for a model in the 1KWh+ class with a very wide range of connections, high performance and which can be easily charged via solar, then the ALLPOWERS S2000 could be the right one for you.

POSITIVE

Great port selection

4x powerful sockets

2x 100W USB C Ports mit voller PPS Range

Good integrated power supply (0% to 100% in 6 hours)

Very powerful DC input

Very solid and stable housing

High capacity

Very efficient in DC charging

With app support…..

NEGATIVE

…. App but more of a gimmick

Fan can be a bit louder

