Test: Anker 621 mini power bank with integrated Lightning connector, good but could be even better!

We have already looked at one or the other mini power bank at breaking, i.e. power banks which are particularly small and are simply plugged into your smartphone.

Some of them were also very good, others were rather mediocre. However, these all come from small manufacturers.

In this test we want to look at a model from Anker, a large manufacturer.

The Anker 621 power bank is a mini power bank with 5000 mAh and an integrated Apple Lightning connector. This should charge a current iPhone exactly 1x, with super compact dimensions.

Let’s take a look at the whole thing in the test!

Test: Anker 621 Powerbank (integrated Lightning connector, 12W)

Certainly one of the most important points about this power bank are the super compact dimensions.

The power bank measures just 77 x 36.5 x 25 mm and weighs 99.9 g. For a 5000 mAh power bank, this is not too much, quite the opposite. You can easily take this power bank with you in your pocket.

However, the VEGER V0556, for example, is a touch smaller and more compact, with very similar technical data.

The anchor 621, on the other hand, has a little trick. The power bank has an integrated Lightning connector. However, this does not just protrude like with the VEGER V0556, but can be folded away to the side.

This makes the power bank even more portable and safer, since the connection in your pocket cannot easily bend.

To read the battery level of the power bank, we have four status LEDs on the front. We also have a power switch on the side that activates these LEDs.

The connections of the anchors 621

The Anker 621 has an Apple Lightning output and a USB C input.

Apple Lightning – 12W – 5V/2,4A

USB C – 15W 5V/3A

This power bank does not support fast charging protocols, but charges at the maximum “standard charging speed”. So you can charge your iPhone with up to 12W and when the power bank is empty you can charge it with up to 15W.

The capacity

Anker promises a capacity of 5000 mAh for the 621. Unfortunately I have a problem here. We only have one Lightning output, which I can’t connect my meter to.

Accordingly, I cannot simply measure the real capacity of the power bank. But I can use the iPhone 14 Pro. This has a 3200 mAh battery.

How far can the Anker 621 charge the iPhone 14 Pro?

In my test, the power bank was able to bring the iPhone from 0% to 92%. Ok, that doesn’t sound particularly impressive at first, and it isn’t either.

However, comparable models with a 5000 mAh battery only achieve 95% or 104%. This makes the Anker 621 the weakest “mini” power bank in terms of capacity, but the general size class fits.

How can that be?

But how can that be? A 5000 mAh power bank that can only charge an iPhone with a 3200 mAh battery up to 92%?

The manufacturer’s specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells installed inside. Due to various conversion processes, you can expect to be able to use only 80-90% of the manufacturer’s information with most power banks.

5000 mAh * 0.8 = 4000 mAh

However, your iPhone does not charge 100% efficiently either. You can also expect an efficiency of around 80% here.

4000 mAh * 0.8 = 3200 mAh

If the Anker 621 had a really perfect 5000 mAh, a 100% charge of the iPhone should be just about perfect.

This only explains why it is not surprising that a 5000 mAh power bank cannot or only just charge a 3200 mAh smartphone.

Charging time

You have to charge the Anker 621 via USB C. According to the manufacturer, this should be able to charge with a maximum of 5V/3A, provided your charger supports 3A.

In practice, the power bank is brought from 0% to 100% in around 2:17, which is sufficiently fast.

Conclusion

I like the form factor and the design of the Anker 621 power bank. This is just practical. You want to leave the house and notice “oh damn, the iPhone is almost empty”, then you can simply plug the power bank into your iPhone, without a cable and due to the compact dimensions, the power bank doesn’t bother you either.

I don’t think it’s tragic that the Anker 621 doesn’t support fast charging and “only” charges your iPhone with up to 12W. In practice, this is usually completely sufficient.

Only the capacity is a bit thin. In practice, I was able to get an iPhone 14 Pro to 92%. Sufficient in itself to get through the day, but it could work a little less with the Plus models, because probably only around 60% is possible here.

Nevertheless, my conclusion remains positive, the Anker 621 Powerbank is simply practical in practice! However, I would also recommend you to take a look at the VEGER V0556. I think these are better and a little cheaper, only Anker is the “better” manufacturer.

