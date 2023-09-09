Test: Anker Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh 200W, a great high-end power bank!

If you are looking for a high-end power bank, you are in good hands with the Prime series from Anker. The 2nd largest model here is the Anker A1336 Prime 20000 mAh 200W power bank.

As the name suggests, we have a power bank with 20,000 mAh capacity and a maximum output power of a whopping 200W! This is absolutely record-breaking for a power bank in the 20,000 mAh class.

Let’s take a look at how good the Anker A1336 Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh 200 W really is and whether it has similar bugs to the Anker Prime 27,650mAh.

The Anker A1336 Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh 200W in the test

The Anker A1336 Prime 20,000 mAh is essentially just a smaller version of the Anker Prime 27,650mAh.

And by that I don’t just mean the performance, but also the dimensions. This is how the power bank measures 127 x 55 x 50 mm and weighs 517g.

127 x 55 x 50 mm is not a record-breakingly small size for a power bank with this capacity, but if we consider the high performance, this doesn’t seem too much.

Anker Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh (in the middle) compared to the Anker 737 (left) and Anker Prime 27650 mAh (right)

The same applies to the weight. 517g is not little, but not too much for a power bank that has up to 200W of power.

The feel and workmanship quality is very good! The power bank is made of high-quality silver plastic, which has a grooved texture on the sides.

The front is covered by a high-gloss plastic cover. This is a bit delicate, but looks chic.

There is a small LCD display hidden under the cover with various performance values, more on that later.

Connections of the Anker Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh

The Anker A1336 Prime with 20,000 mAh has two USB C ports and one USB A port.

2x USB C – 100W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/2,25A, 12V/1,5A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

1x USB A – Quick Charge und UFCS 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 10V/6,5A 12V/1,5A

The two USB-C ports can deliver up to 100W according to the USB Power Delivery standard. This means that the power bank has enough power for smartphones as well as notebooks.

The USB A port should also deliver up to 65W. This supports Quick Charge with up to 18W as well as the new UFCS charging standard. The latter is still an unknown quantity for me, but this is a standard that the Chinese manufacturers have agreed on.

The power bank is also charged via the USB C ports, with up to 100W. We also have a few contact points on the bottom for an optional charging base from Anker.

With useful display

Like its big brother, the smaller Anker Prime 20,000 mAh also has a spacious LCD display on the front, which can show you the following information:

Battery level in % Output power/Input power in Watts Port 1 Output power/Input power in Watts Port 2 Output power/Input power in Watts Port 3 Input power in Watts Charging base Remaining charge/discharge time Battery health Battery cycles Temperature

This display is extremely practical, especially if you need to diagnose any problems or a slow charging speed.

With PPS but without full range!

The Anker A1336 Prime Power Bank 20000 mAh 200W naturally supports PPS.

3.3 – 11V at up to 3A

However, not with the “full” range. We only have 3.3-11V at up to 3A. I would have expected 3.3-21V at up to 5A for a power bank like this.

Why is this important? PPS is initially completely optional, not all power banks even have PPS.

PPS is required by some smartphones for full charging speed, such as the Samsung Galaxy S models.

3.3-11V at 3A allows the Anker A1336 Prime to charge Samsung smartphones with a maximum of approx. 25W. However, a larger PPS level would be necessary for 45W charging!

I think it’s a bit of a shame that Anker PPS seems to have cut back a bit compared to the larger Anker Prime 27,650mAh 250W, which has the full PPS range.

The capacity

Anker specifies the capacity of the A1336 Prime as 20,000 mAh or 72 Wh. I was able to measure the following:

Wh

mAh

% of HA

5V/1A

55.405

14974

77%

9V/3A

62.395

16864

87%

20V/1A

60.975

16480

85%

20V/3A

60.658

16394

84%

20V/5A

55.572

15019

77%

Info: % = HA = % of the manufacturer’s information, based on the Wh measurement.

In the worst case scenario, I got a capacity of 14,974 mAh or 55,405 Wh, which corresponds to an acceptable 77% of the manufacturer’s specifications.

In the best case I got 16864 mAh or 62,395 Wh which corresponds to a good 87% of the manufacturer’s specifications.

In general, anything over 80% can be classified as good. It is completely normal for power banks not to achieve 100% of the manufacturer’s specifications. 80-90% is the normal result here.

Loading speed

Expected charging speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei smartphones ++ OnePlus smartphones ++ Realme smartphones ++ Samsung Galaxy smartphones (“S” series) ++ Windows notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS etc.) +++ +++ = “perfect” maximum possible charging speed to be expected ++ = very high charging speed to be expected + = fast charging speed to be expected 0 = “standard” charging speed to be expected – = slow charging speed to be expected — = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

In principle, the power bank is well compatible with many devices thanks to the 100W USB C port. The power bank is particularly ideal for Apple devices, whether iPhone, iPad or MacBook Pro.

However, the power bank is also well compatible with Windows notebooks, as well as Android smartphones.

However, with Samsung devices, keep in mind that this power bank supports a maximum of 25W and not the faster 45W charging.

Charging time

If the power bank is empty, how long does it take to recharge?

In principle, the Anker Prime Powerbank 20,000 mAh can be charged with up to 100W. However, this can only absorb around 100W for a short time, after which it throttles your power consumption to around 50W until the charging current slowly drops to 0 at the end of the charging process.

Effectively, a charge on a 100W power supply takes approx. 1:23 hours, which is quite fast. However, on a 60W charger it doesn’t take significantly longer at 1:28 hours.

Loading and unloading at the same time

Yes, it is possible to charge and discharge the power bank at the same time.

Charging efficiency

At the end of the test, let’s talk about the charging efficiency. This is the ratio of energy that we have to “fill” into the power bank compared to the energy that we can use at the end.

The power bank required 73.524 Wh for a full charge on a 100W charger and 69.161 Wh on a 60W charger.

Something immediately stands out here. Normally this value should exceed the manufacturer’s capacity specification by around 10%. However, this is not the case here. With 60W charging we are just under the 72 Wh manufacturer’s specification and with 100W we only exceed this slightly.

There are 2 possible reasons for this.

Anker is not entirely honest when it comes to capacity information. The power bank does not fully utilize its capacity.

I’m betting on point 2 based on my experience with the Anker Prime 27,650mAh 250W, where this is much more extreme.

In the best case

In the worst case

100W PD

85%

75%

60W PD

90%

80%

These values ​​result in a charging efficiency of 75% in the worst case to 90% in the best case. These are fantastic values! 80% is a good average and the power bank easily cracks this!

Conclusion

Similar to its big brother Anker Prime 27.650mAh 250Wthe Anker Prime Powerbank 20000 mAh 200W is a really outstanding power bank, just one size smaller.

However, from a neutral point of view, I would not recommend it or only recommend it to a limited extent! Frankly, I would prefer to use the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K, which at the time of testing costs +- the same but has more capacity and performance. Apart from the in-house competition, there is little comparable on the market!

So we initially have 2x 100W USB C ports, which can really deliver a constant 100W without temperature problems or other throttling.

The power bank can also absorb up to 100W on an appropriate charger. However, this is only for a short time, after which the power bank throttles down slightly. Nevertheless, we achieved a very respectable loading time of just 1:23 hours.

The capacity fits in my test with up to 16864 mAh or 62,395 Wh. Big plus points for the color display with performance information! PPS is also on board.

This makes the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh suitable for practically all devices, whether iPhone, iPad, Google Pixel, Steam Deck or notebook.

Only Samsung smartphones can be charged with a maximum of 25W due to the slightly smaller PPS level. 45W charging is not supported here, which is my only criticism.

In short, the Anker A1336 Prime Power Bank 20000 mAh is an outstanding high-end power bank! However, take a look at the old Anker 737, which is a little better apart from the lack of Bluetooth and is similarly priced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

