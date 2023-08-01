Test: AOC AG405UXC, full 40 inches and great picture!

With the AG405UXC, AOC offers a large 40 inch 21:9 gaming monitor. This should primarily score with a responsive IPS panel and 144 Hz refresh rate.

In addition, there is support for HDR400, a good contrast of 1:1200 and an integrated KVM switch. The latter is said to be ideal for notebook and desktop PC users.

But how does it look in practice? How good is the picture of the AOC AG405UXC? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to AOC for lending the AG405UXC for this test.

The AOC AG405UXC in the test

Certainly the first thing you will notice about the AOC AG405UXC is the sheer size of the monitor. At 40 inches in 21:9 format, it is extremely wide! It measures a whopping 944 mm in width.

The monitor is kept very simple, especially from the front. The back isn’t overly conspicuous either, even if we have a few harder edges to match the gamer theme.

The base makes a good impression, but it’s not the finest either. So it has to be screwed and is not just clipped in, as with many other newer models. In addition, the monitor is a bit wobbly.

Don’t worry, this one won’t tip over, but due to the large width, it does have some play.

As usual, the monitor can be adjusted in height, as well as in angle. But you can’t turn the monitor sideways (for obvious reasons).

Interestingly, AOC includes a remote control in the scope of delivery of the monitor. You can also fully control it directly on the device. There are corresponding buttons on the front for this purpose.

Connections of the AOC AG405UXC

The connections of the AOC AG405UXC are clearly one of the highlights.

2x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x USB-Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 (mit PowerDelivery 90W)

1x 3,5-mm-Audio Ausgang

4x USB A 3.2 Gen 1

1x USB B 3.2

It’s a bit of a shame that we “only” have HDMI 2.0 and not 2.1, which limits HDMI to 120Hz, but other than that everything looks fine!

In addition to HDMI, we have a DisplayPort input and a USB-C input. The latter allows connecting the USB ports of the hub, as well as charging connected devices with up to 90W.

If you use a PC with the AOC AG405UXC, you can use the USB B input to supply the USB A ports with data.

The Panel / Specifications

First, let’s take a look at the specifications.

AOC AG405UXC 40 inch 100 cm 21:9 format IPS panel 3440×1440 pixels resolution 144 Hz refresh rate 1200:1 contrast

The great feature of the AOC is the mixture of 40 inches in 21:9 format and the 144 Hz refresh rate. This makes the monitor particularly interesting for gamers.

The BOE QV400VWB-N80 could be used as the panel in the AG405UXC, but I cannot say for sure.

Not bent!

Many 21:9 monitors rely on a curved/curved panel. This should give you a better view of the corners of the monitor and give you more of that “right in the middle” feeling. However, this is also a matter of taste and can of course distort perspectives a bit.

The AOC AG405UXC has a smooth panel! Whether this is good or bad is somewhat a matter of personal taste. Personally, I really like the slight curvature.

Is the resolution enough?

The AG405UXC relies on the resolution of 3440×1440 pixels that is often typical for 21:9 monitors. However, most 21:9 monitors are “only” 34 inches.

3440×1440 pixels on 34 inches results in 110 PPI. 3440×1440 pixels on 40 inches results in 93 PPI. This is +- the same pixel density as a 24″ Full HD monitor or a 31.5″ 2K display.

In practice, especially in games, the image sharpness is ok. Here the picture looks crisp and clean.

However, with text, the pixels are a bit clearer than with a 34-inch monitor, especially if you sit quite close in front of it. A little more resolution would have been nice for text-only applications.

But more resolution would have made the monitor harder to drive in games. Everything has its advantages and disadvantages.

In my opinion, the AOC AG405UXC is more than sharp enough for gaming and videos. Pixels can be easier to see with text, but again the monitor is adequate, albeit noticeably a bit coarser than the 34-inch models.

Color range

AOC advertises the AG405UXC with a 100% sRGB, 89.5% DCI-P3 and 83% AdobeRGB color space coverage.

If these values ​​are correct, it would be more than remarkable for a gaming monitor.

And yes, the values ​​are correct or even exceeded with 100% sRGB, 83% AdobeRGB and 91% DCI-P3.

This would make the monitor more than usable even for color-critical applications.

Especially since the calibration with an average Delta E of 1.33 and a maximum of 3.77 is anything but bad.

This means that the monitor can be used for semi-professional photo and video editing. So if you are a gamer who also makes YouTube videos, then the AOC AG405UXC, for example, is a great all-rounder.

Brightness and HDR

AOC advertises the AG405UXC with two brightness ratings of 350 cd/m² in normal operation and 400 cd/m² in HDR mode. Yes, the AOC AG405UXC supports HDR according to the Vesa Certified DisplayHDR™ 400 standard.

But I have to be a bit “critical” here. DisplayHDR 400 is the lowest HDR standard. This is quite easy to achieve for many monitors and does not require any “special hardware” or mini-LED backlight, etc.

However, HDR 400 doesn’t look overly spectacular either. I wouldn’t buy this monitor for its HDR capabilities, these are a bonus at best.

But what about the general brightness?

Pleasingly good! I could measure up to 362 cd/m² in the center of the image, which exceeds the manufacturer’s specification.

362 cd/m² is also sufficient for most applications. More brightness can only make sense in an extremely bright environment, but for me over 300 cd/m² is fully suitable for everyday use.

Contrast

The AG405UXC is said to offer a contrast of 1200:1. This is a slightly above-average value for a monitor with an IPS panel.

In practice, I was able to measure a contrast of up to 1180:1, which I consider the manufacturer’s specification to be fulfilled.

Subjective image impression and practice

Fortunately, the AOC AG405UXC offers a very coherent and “round” picture. Colors look clean and strong and the contrast is good. We’ve already talked about the sharpness, which is OK but not outstanding.

With 40 inches, the AOC AG405UXC is already a chunk! You shouldn’t underestimate that, especially in the 21:9 format. Of course, this is just great in games and films.#

The high width is also often practical when it comes to productivity, especially in video editing or if you want to view several documents at the same time.

However, the lack of curvature has a disadvantage here. In principle, the viewing angles of the AG405UXC are not bad; we have a fairly typical IPS panel here.

However, due to the large width, it may be that if you have a completely monochrome picture in front of you (that’s where it’s most noticeable) the edges will “tilt” or become darker in color. Many models with curved panels do this a little better.

However, the further away you sit from the AOC AG405UXC, the smaller this effect. Due to the 40 inches, it is also possible to push the monitor a little further back on the desk and still have the full “feeling”.

The monitor is a lot of fun, especially in games! The 21:9 format is now supported by many games and the 144/120Hz do the rest. Response times are above average for a 21:9 monitor.

power consumption

Finally, let’s take a look at the power consumption in normal operation via HDMI or DisplayPort.

If you use the USB outputs or the USB C port to charge your notebook, then the consumption is of course completely different.

The AG405UXC needs around 46W at maximum. At least about 24.4W. 46W at full brightness is not a little, but considering the 40 inches it is not particularly high either.

Test result for the AG405UXC

The AOC AG405UXC is an impressive monitor given its size and 21:9 form factor! At the same time, it is technically clean.

We achieve full 100% sRGB, 83% AdobeRGB and 91% P3 color space coverage, and the monitor is well calibrated ex works. This makes it suitable for photo and video editing.

The contrast is also strong at 1180:1 for an IPS monitor and the brightness of 362 cd/m² is completely OK!

Add to that the 144 Hz, which makes the AG405UXC exciting for gaming. As if that weren’t enough positives, the connections are strong too! We have integrated a USB hub as well as a USB C port with Power Delivery (90W), ideal if you have a notebook and a desktop PC.

But what speaks against the AG405UXC? Nothing in itself, this is a cleanly implemented 40 inch 21:9 monitor with 144Hz. However, AOC’s decision to use a flat 40-inch panel is not entirely without disadvantages. If you sit close to the monitor, the angle to the corners is so acute that slight contrast/color changes can occur here. I don’t think this will be a big drama in practice, but I want to mention it.

Otherwise there is nothing that speaks against the monitor or its implementation.

POSITIVE

Very good color space coverage (100% sRGB, 83% AdobeRGB and 91% P3)

Good contrast (1180:1)

144Hz refresh rate

Good brightness (362 cd/m²)

Cleanly calibrated in-house

Lots of ports and USB hub

USB C mit 90W Power Delivery

Huge 40 inch panel

NEGATIVE

No curvature of the panel can be an advantage and a disadvantage

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

