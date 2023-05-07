Test: Baseus CCDK65E 65W PD GaN III Pro, a top 65W USB charger!

Baseus is now more than just an insider tip in the field of power banks and chargers. Especially if you are looking for good value for money as well as the latest technology, Baseus is great!

With the CCDK65E they offer an interesting 4-port, 65W USB C charger. This relies on the practical desktop form factor, 2x USB C and 2x USB A.

Sounds good! But how does it look in practice? Is the Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro really as good as the manufacturer promises?

Let’s find out in the test!

Baseus CCDK65E 65W PD GaN III Pro

The Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro relies on the classic desktop form factor. The charger is connected to the socket via a cable and you can put the charger itself on your desk, bedside table, etc.

A bit unusual, the cable of the Baseus CCDK65E is permanently connected to the charger. Whether I’m a big fan of it, I’ll leave it open.

After all, the firmly connected cable looks above average and is sufficiently long at 1.5 meters.

The charger itself is pleasantly compact at 70 x 40 x 37 mm. The weight is a bit harder to estimate due to the permanently attached cable. This weighs 240g with cable, the charger itself weighs approx. 154g.

Baseus advertises the use of GaN technology. GaN stands for Gallium Nitride, which is a semiconductor that is slowly finding its way into the mass market. Compared to silicon, gallium nitride has some advantages in terms of efficiency in switch-mode power supplies. This allows smaller devices to be built with gallium nitride than with regular silicon with the same performance. Depending on the source, GaN components are approx. 32% smaller with the same performance and are also more efficient.

The connections of the Baseus CCDK65E

The Baseus CCDK65E 65W PD GaN III Pro has two USB C and two USB A ports.

USB C 1 / 2 – USB Power Delivery 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

USB A 1 – 5V/1A

USB A 2 – Quick Charge 60W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 20V/3A

The USB C ports can both provide 65W each according to the USB PD standard. This means that the ports are not only suitable for smartphones, but also for notebooks, the Steam Deck, etc.

USB PD is also the charging standard used by Apple, Samsung, Google, Dell, ASUS, Steam, Nintendo, etc.

Interestingly, USB A port number 1 only offers 5V/1A. So this one is only suitable for charging earphones etc. Fortunately, this is colour-coded.

Port number 2 can provide up to 60W and Quick Charge.

PPS

The Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro supports PPS on both USB C ports.

3.3-11V at 5A

Here’s a positive surprise! 3.3-11V at up to 5A is a very large PPS range for a 65W charger. Most 65W chargers only have a 3.3-11V at 3A PPS range.

But what does this mean in practice? If you have an iPhone, then nothing. For example, iPhones don’t care about PPS.

However, with Samsung smartphones, which can charge up to 45W, this makes a big difference. Here is an example using the S23 Ultra:

65W charger without PPS – approx. 14W max

65W charger with 3.3-11V/3A PPS – approx. 25W

65W charger with 3.3-11W/5A PPS – approx. 45W

So the Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro can charge Samsung smartphones (if they support it) with up to 45W, which is rare!

stress test

As usual, I also charged this charger at 100% for 6 hours. This has that Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro also survived without any problems.

The charger heated up moderately. I measured around 55 degrees on the top and 64 degrees on the bottom.

For a power supply of this class, that’s completely ok.

tension stability

Thanks to USB PD and Quick Charge, the voltage stability of USB chargers is no longer so important as long as it stays within the limits. In addition, of course, a more stable voltage is a sign of better electronics.

I’ve seen better tension stability, but also seen worse. The 20V level is a bit low, but in practice this won’t have any negative effects, unless you might have an extremely long and bad USB C cable.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks ++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones ++ OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) +++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) ++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

First of all, the Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro is great for most smartphones! Whether you have an iPhone, a Google Pixel or a Samsung Galaxy S23, the Baseus will charge all of these devices at full speed.

So the 65W for the Apple iPhones and iPads are more than enough! In addition, there is the high PPS level, which allows charging Pixel smartphones at full speed, as well as 45W charging of Samsung smartphones.

efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about efficiency.

The efficiency of the Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro varies between 75.3% and 89.7%. These are good values ​​for a charger with 4 ports and 65W of power!

In comparison, we see that the Baseus charger is in the upper midfield of efficiency. There are even more efficient chargers, but there are also many that are significantly worse.

Conclusion

While I find the Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro’s best integrated cable design a bit awkward, other than that there’s a lot to like about the charger!

This is above all technically very modern! We have good efficiency, we have the current USB PD standard with a strong PPS level.

The latter is primarily important for you if you have a Samsung Galaxy S smartphone, because the Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro can charge Samsung smartphones with up to 45W at up to 5A levels thanks to the 3.3-11V.

For a charger of this class, this is exceptional!

However, the Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro is also suitable for Apple, Google, Huawei etc. smartphones and tablets. In principle, this can even be used for notebooks.

So if 65W is enough for you, if you charge more than 1-2 devices at the same time, there is a noticeable throttling of the charging speed, and the form factor suits you, then I can fully recommend the Baseus 65W PD GaN III Pro. The price is also more than fair!