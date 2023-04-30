Test: Comica Vimo C2 Wireless Lavalier Mikrofon mit Noise Cancellation

Good sound is extremely important, especially for video recordings! Most cameras now deliver a good picture. But the sound is still something different due to the distance from the camera.

Accordingly, there are various wireless lavalier microphones for cameras. In this review we look at the Comica Vimo C2.

The Comica Vimo C2 is an inexpensive set of 2 wireless lavalier or clip-on microphones. These are compatible with large cameras as well as with USB C smartphones and have noise cancelling, among other things.

Interesting! Let’s take a look at the whole thing in the test!

Comica Vimo C2 im Test

The Comica Vimo C2 set consists of a transport bag, various cables, two radio transmitters “microphones” and a receiver.

The Comica Vimo is also available as a C1 and C3 version.

C1 = One microphone only

C2 = Two microphones

C3= Two microphones + charging box (similar to wireless earphones)

In itself, I find the C3 set very exciting because of the charging box. But I “only” have the C2 version here.

This is delivered in a fabric box. All cables and transmitters/receivers are safely stowed there. For charging, however, you have to manually attach it to a USB C cable.

Fortunately, Comica includes a 1 to 3 USB C cable so that you can charge all modules at once on one USB port.

Also included are cables for connecting to 3.5mm audio inputs, which also have a USB C adapter and windscreen attachments for the microphones.

Mit Display

The receiver of the set has a small integrated display. On this you can see the following information:

Current mode

Battery level receiver

Battery level transmitter

Signal strength transmitter

transmitter level

The display is very helpful in practice!

Stereo order Mono

With the Comica Vimo C2 you can choose between a mono and stereo mode. In mono mode, the signal from the microphones is fed to both channels of the camera.

In stereo mode, the sound of the first microphone is on the left channel and that of the second on the right channel. This allows you to “mix” the sound freely later in the editing process.

How do the microphones sound?

Let’s get to the question of how good the microphones sound. I tested the microphone on the Sony ZV-E10. Here, the receiver initially delivers a fairly loud/strong signal.

You can adjust the volume between 1 and 4 on the receiver. The signal is already quite strong at level 1. I usually set level 5 (of 31) on my ZV-E10 and level 2 on the receiver.

The microphone generally delivers a fairly powerful and warm sound. Especially if you have attached this to a shirt collar. I have no real criticism, except that the microphone does not “focus” on the voice so clearly and it sounds quite “spatial”.

For comparison, the Sennheiser XSW-D Mobile Lavalier Kit (promotional link) delivers a significantly brighter, but maybe a bit sharper and more focused sound. Difficult to say who sounds better here, the intelligibility tends to be better with Sennheiser, but the timbre with Comica is perhaps a little more natural.

Noise Cancelling

The microphones of the Comica Vimo C2 set offer optional noise cancelling. This can actively suppress background noise, noise, etc.

In principle, this also works quite well, but there is a noticeable influence on the voice recording quality.

Therefore, noise canceling only makes sense in extreme situations to get a usable recording.

Problems with the radio connection?

In my office, where there are admittedly many Bluetooth and WLAN devices, I had no problems with disconnections or the like, even if the transmitters/receivers use the 2.4GHz band, which is now quite heavily used.

Conclusion

As so often, it depends a bit on your taste and your application. Basically, I think the Comica Vimo C2 is really good!

The audio quality varies between good and very good. We have a beautiful and quite full sound. However, the sound is perhaps a touch less focused than, for example, with the Sennheiser XSW-D Mobile Lavalier Kit, which is generally a touch clearer and “more brilliant”, but less full.

For +- 135€ the sound of the microphones is really good! It’s best to listen to the video above.

There are further plus points for the practical display on the receiver and the generally uncomplicated use.

So if you are looking for a cheap lavalier microphone kit, then the Comica Vimo C2 is definitely recommended!