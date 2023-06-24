Test: Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 SSD (compared to the Samsung 990 Pro)

The T700 is the first available PCIe 5.0 SSD! And it’s impressive on paper, with data rates up to 12400 MB/s.

However, with SSDs we are slowly getting to the point where more speed is hardly of any practical use. Does an SSD like the T700 even make sense?

To test this, I compared the T700 and the Samsung 990 Pro, which is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Can the T700 beat the Samsung 990 Pro? If yes, how clearly? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to the manufacturers of the SSDs who made them available to me for a test.

Die Crucial T700 im Test

Crucial currently offers the T700 in three capacities: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, as well as a version with and without a cooler.

In this test I have the 2TB version with a cooler. The cooler of the T700 is quite powerful, but not overdone compared to some PCIe 5.0 models.

The cooler measures 20 mm in height and the SSD weighs 49 g.

The version with a cooler is of course intended for PCs and the PS5. For notebook, the version without a cooler would be appropriate.

Both the cooler and the PCB are black.

The technology of the T700

The T700 is a PCIe 5.0 SSD NVME SSD. These are available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB.

1TB

2TB

4TB

reading

11700 MB/s

12400 MB/s

12400 MB/s

writing

9500 MB/s

11800 MB/s

11800 MB/s

The 2TB and 4TB versions are equally fast on paper with 12400 MB/s reading and 11800 MB/s writing. The 1TB version, on the other hand, is a bit slower.

On the NAND side, the T700 relies on Micron TLC NAND with 232 layers RG NAND Generation 3. This is one of the most modern NAND technologies currently on the market.

On the controller side, the SSD uses the Phison PS5026-E26. This is currently the only PCIe 5.0 controller and is used accordingly by all PCIe 5.0 SSDs of the “first” generation.

The Phison PS5026-E26 is very powerful on paper! This supports the NVME 2.0 standard and could reach up to 14000 MB/s.

TBW, durability and warranty

The T700 comes with a 5-year warranty, which can end prematurely if you exceed the TBW specification.

The 1TB version has a TBW value of 600 TB and the 2TB version of 1200 TB. This is an absolutely typical value that most manufacturers now use. So does Samsung with the 990 Pro.

The TBW specification is a kind of best-before date. You can expect the Crucial T700 to easily double that in practice.

Most modern NAND can handle a good 2000+ cycles.

Samsung’s V-NAND v7 from the 990 Pro tends to be the most technically durable NAND currently on the market. However, the new Micron TLC NAND with 232 layers will probably not be far behind here. This will be more durable than BiCS5, for example.

In terms of NAND, I think the T700 will be one of the best SSDs currently on the market, but I might see the 990 Pro slightly ahead.

Full performance only via PCIe 5.0

The Crucial T700 is one of the first PCIe 5.0 SSDs. In the meantime, we have already reached the point where PCIe 4.0 was clearly a limiting factor in the data rates of SSDs.

In theory, a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface achieves a maximum data rate of 7877 MB/s.

PCIe 5.0 x4, on the other hand, can theoretically reach up to 15754 MB/s.

Accordingly, even the T700 remains a little under the PCIe 5.0 x4 limit with its maximum 12400 MB/s.

Of course you can also use the T700 in a PCIe 4.0 system, but then the speed is limited to just over 7000 MB/s.

The test system

The following test system is used for the following benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WIFI

16GB RAM

Windows 11 Pro 22H2

Important! Initially, the T700 only wanted to work with PCIe 4.0 on the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WIFI. A BIOS update was required for me, after which the SSD also ran cleanly with PCIe 5.0.

Theoretical tests, T700 vs 990 Pro

We start the test with an absolute classic, CrystalDiskMark 8. First of all, let’s look at the data rates, starting with the reading values.

First of all, the T700 achieves the manufacturer’s specification almost perfectly when reading, with 12399 MB/s. In writing, this can even be easily surpassed with 11848 MB/s.

Of course, the T700 is in a league of its own, also compared to the very good 990 Pro from Samsung. However, the values ​​for smaller file sizes are significantly tighter. For example, with random read accesses with a depth of 32, the T700 achieves 834 MB/s, the Samsung 990 Pro 821 MB/s.

Here we simply reach the limit of Windows or run into other bottlenecks apart from the pure maximum data rates.

Still, the T700 remains faster than the 990 Pro in all areas, albeit sometimes more, sometimes less.

CrystalDiskMark can also measure IOPS and access times. However, these values ​​are often a bit more “adventurous”. CrystalDiskMark seems to get along better with individual controllers and NAND memories (especially KIOXIA) than with Samsung, Crucial or SK Hynix, for example.

Nevertheless, I don’t want to withhold these values ​​from you.

The same applies to the rates of AS SSD. AS SSD is no longer really suitable/optimized for testing NVME SSDs.

Anvil’s Storage Utilities, on the other hand, delivers the expected values ​​again, Crucial T700 before Solidigm P44 Pro, before Samsung 990 Pro.

PC Mark

PC-Mark tries to simulate everyday applications, such as office applications, games, etc., in its storage benchmark.

There are two tests here, the “quick” and the “full” version. The “full” version uses larger file sizes, so SSDs with a poorer write speed or aggressive disk cache perform worse here.

The T700 also shows its strengths in this benchmark. So it can clearly take first place, ahead of the Solidigm P44 Pro and ahead of the Samsung 990 Pro, which ends up in third place.

So the Crucial T700 also performs very well here, but we also see that the differences between the top 3 SSDs are rather small. Although the T700 can set itself apart from the 2nd placed Solidigm P44 Pro, it is only by about 10%.

3D Mark SSD Test

Let’s also take a look at the new 3D Mark SSD test. In contrast to other tests, this one doesn’t just simply measure the data rates, etc., it also simulates the loading of real games (with their game data, etc.).

The 3D Mark SSD test tests the following:

Loading Battlefield™ V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch® from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch®.

Installing The Outer Worlds® from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds®.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike®: Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Interestingly, the Samsung 990 Pro falls behind a good bit here! The Crucial T700 can beat the Samsung 990 Pro by a whopping 24% in this gaming benchmark.

Final Fantasy Endwalker

The Final Fantasy Endwalker benchmark is actually intended to measure the graphics performance of a system, but it also shows the loading times. This can even be reproduced quite well! As a result, it is also quite interesting for SSD benchmarks.

This is one of the first “real” benchmarks in which the Crucial T700, excitingly, does not come in first. This is how the Solidigm P44 Pro can beat the T700! Exciting!

However, the Samsung 990 Pro is again clearly behind the Crucial T700, which is in 2nd place.

WinRAR Test

Finally, let’s copy two large archives to the SSD, which we then unpack from it.

File Pack A – Installing Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Approx. 52GB File Pack B – Installing Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, Total War Warhammer 3 and GW2 Approx. 231 GB

Here we have the bottleneck principle again. Windows Explorer clearly limits the Crucial T700 here. It can still beat the competition, but the differences are smaller than they should be.

SLC Cache

TLC NAND can usually only be written at 1000-2000 MB/s. But how can we then achieve data rates of up to 11848 MB/s?

SLC Cache is the magic word here. Parts of the SSD are not written with 3 bits per cell, as is usual with TLC, but with only one bit per cell. This massively speeds up writing, since it reduces the complexity of the writing process.

However, the size of the cache is limited accordingly. Let’s start with an H2TestW test. H2TestW just writes the SSD full, very simple.

H2TestW does not use the full speed of the SSD, but scales with the maximum speed of the SSD.

H2TestW was able to fill the T700 about 4 minutes faster than the Samsung 990 Pro. This is a bigger difference than I expected!

Interestingly, the Crucial T700 is quite slow after the cache! Here it only achieved +- 1200 MB/s, for comparison the 990 Pro manages 1780 MB/s.

However, the cache of the T700 is extremely large! The speed only dropped after around 1400 GB. Although that’s not entirely true, there was a small drop in performance after about 215GB.

Nevertheless, the T700 keeps a high writing speed for an extremely long time!

In comparison, the 990 Pro has a much smaller cache but a higher post-cache pace. Nevertheless, the bottom line is that the T700 remains faster.

power consumption

Unfortunately, measuring the power consumption of M.2 SSDs is something not entirely trivial. I have to use a trick here. I install the SSDs in an external NVME-capable USB C 3.1 housing and measure the power consumption of this housing including the SSD. I can subtract out the empty case here to a certain extent, but the values ​​obtained in this way will not be 100% accurate! However, an SSD that tends to require more power will also show this in the table. So pay less attention to the absolute values ​​and more to the comparison to the other models to assess whether an SSD needs more or less energy.

For use in a desktop, this test is almost irrelevant, here +- 1W affects the electricity bill as good as 0. However, in an Ultrabook, +- 1W can account for almost an hour of runtime.

This is not a Notebook SSD! The Crucial T700 needs quite a lot of energy, even with the data rate being limited to 1000 MB/s! In fact, this is the most power-hungry SSD I’ve seen under load.

The consumption is ok when idling, but you should not use the SSD in notebooks. There is a reason that the PCIe 5.0 SSDs all have such complex coolers.

Conclusion

The Crucial T700 is without question the fastest SSD I’ve had my hands on so far, so it’s also clearly faster than the Samsung 990 Pro.

The T700 can clearly beat the 990 Pro in benchmarks and also slightly surpass it in practice. Reading up to 12399 MB/s is impressive!

Of course, the differences in practice are smaller. This is generally the case with NVME SSDs. In practice, faster SSDs only improve loading times by a few seconds, etc. Windows is often simply the limiting factor here.

For example, unpacking a game took 31 seconds with the Crucial T700, which is the best, and 33 seconds with the 990 Pro.

In short, the Crucial T700 delivers what it promises! In a PCIe 5.0 system, it can consistently beat even the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs! However, the differences in practice are often not gigantic.

You should choose the T700 if you want the best of the best, no matter what the cost. Do you really want the absolute best loading times, for example in games? Then the T700 is the right choice for you.

POSITIVE

Outstanding data rates of up to 12399 MB/s

The best SSD at the time of the test

Large SLC cache

Modern NAND

Chic design

NEGATIVE

High energy demand

High heat development

