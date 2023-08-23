Test: Crucial X9 Pro external SSD, high constant performance thanks to TLC NAND!

With the X9 Pro, Crucial offers a new affordable external SSD. This is available in capacities of up to 4TB! In terms of price, the X9 Pro is one of the cheapest models currently on the market, although it is still quite new on the market!

Very pleasing, since the SSD looks very attractive at first glance! We have the usual USB-C 3.1 connection, an aluminum body and compact dimensions.

But how does it look in practice? Is the Crucial X9 Pro good? How does it compare to the Samsung T7 Shield?

Let’s find out in a little test!

At 65 x 50 x 10mm, the X9 Pro is quite a compact external SSD. It is smaller than the Samsung T7 Shield, for example, but not quite as tiny as the Kingston models, for example.

The weight is low at 37g. Surprising because the X9 Pro has an aluminum housing! At least on the sides and top.

On the bottom of the X9 Pro we have a slightly rubberized area. As a result, the SSD does not slide quite as much on a table.

Otherwise, the X9 Pro does not have any major special features. We have a USB C port and a status LED, which is hidden in the small cut-out for the keychain.

Only a USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the scope of delivery.

X9 Pro vs X10 Pro

In addition to the X9 Pro, Cruciaal is also offering the new X10 Pro. The X10 Pro is essentially the X9 Pro, but relies on the USB C 3.2 20Gbit.

This allows the X10 Pro to reach up to 2100 MB/s, which is significantly more than the +- 1050 MB/s of the X9 Pro.

However, your PC must have a USB C 20 Gbit port (Thunderbolt / USB 4 do not support 20 Gbit) and the USB C 3.2 2×2 connection is sometimes a bit “bitchy”, in my experience.

test system

I test them Crucial X9 Pro 1TB on the following system:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E

16GB DDR5 RAM

Windows 11 Pro 22H2

To give the readings a little more context, I compare the values ​​with other external SSDs.

CrystalDiskMark

Let’s start the test by measuring the peak performance of the X9 Pro. I use CrystalDiskMark 8 for this.

At the top we get a whopping 1088 MB/s reading and 1022 MB/s writing. These are excellent values, which are directly from the limit of the USB 3.1 connection. Also compared to other external SSDs, we can see that it doesn’t get much better.

PC Mark

Although PC Mark is an “artificial” test, it is made to simulate practical situations.

Here we do two tests, the “Data Drive” test, which as the name suggests is for data drives and consists primarily of copy tests, but also the “Full” test.

The latter is actually intended for internal drives, but it’s quite exciting.

Interestingly, the X9 Pro places behind the Crucial X8 but ahead of the Samsung T7 Shield in the PC Mark benchmark.

3D Mark SSD Test

Let’s also take a look at the new 3D Mark SSD test. This is actually also made for internal SSDs, but with a few comparative values ​​it provides exciting information about the response time and loading rates of the external SSDs.

The 3D Mark SSD test tests the following:

Loading Battlefield™ V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch® from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch®.

Installing The Outer Worlds® from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds®.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike®: Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Here we have the same picture as in the PC Mark test. The Crucial X9 Pro sits between the old Crucial X8 and the Samsung T7 Shield.

Practical tests, the big surprise

Of course, we also need to do some practical tests. Here I copy 3 data packages to and from the SSD.

Test 1 – 1x file of 49 GB Test 2 – 1x file of 215 GB Test 3 – 378x files with a total size of 49 GB (game installation)

What happened here?! I am massively surprised here, because In practice, the Crucial X9 Pro is the fastest external SSD with a 10Gbit USB C connection that I have tested so far!

And this both reading and writing! In both test runs, the SSD offers a very high and, above all, constant performance. With the Crucial X8, for example, the data rate varies massively when writing due to an SLC cache.

SLC Cache?

Many modern SSDs use a so-called SLC cache. In short, one area of ​​the SSD can be described much faster than the rest. This difference can be massive!

Here is the average data rate when writing to the SSDs with H2TestW, when writing to the full!

Here we can see the old Crucial X8 only has an average data rate of 89 MB/s! The X9 Pro, on the other hand, achieves a whopping 693 MB/s, which is only slightly slower than the Samsung T7 Shield.

Here we can see that the data rate of the SSD is very constant! Only in the last 10% does the data rate drop a bit. Otherwise, the X9 Pro would even be faster than the Samsung T7 Shield.

Crucial obviously relies on TLC NAND for the X9 Pro and not like the X8 on QLC! Very good!

Conclusion on the X9 Pro

Unreservedly recommended! This is the test result for the Crucial X9 Pro. The SSD is just pretty perfect and gets the maximum performance out of the USB C 3.1 10 Gbit connection!

The SSD achieved top data rates of 1088 MB/s reading and 1022 MB/s writing. Much more is simply not possible via the USB C 3.1 connection.

But peak performance is not the most important thing here. Much more important is the consistently high performance of the Crucial X9 Pro.

So Crucial uses TLC NAND here, good TLC NAND that allows constant performance over the entire capacity of the SSD. This is exceptional! With most cheap external SSDs, the performance breaks down after a certain time.

An exception here was the Samsung T7 Shield, which was why it was so popular.

But now the Crucial X9 Pro comes into play, which is very well suited for transferring both large and small amounts of data and, in my opinion, would even be preferable to the Samsung T7 Shield for the same price.

