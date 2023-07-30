Test: Dell U3423WE, Ultra Wide mit IPS Black!

With the U3423WE, Dell offers an interesting 21:9 monitor. The biggest feature of this, the panel. Because Dell relies on a panel with the so-called IPS Black technology.

IPS Black? IPS Black should significantly increase the image quality and, above all, the contrast of the panel. Dell advertises a contrast of 1:2000, which would be extremely strong for an IPS monitor.

If you like, IPS Black combines the advantages of the IPS panel with the higher contrast of the VA panel technology.

In addition, of course, we have a high resolution of 3440×1440 pixels, 10-bit color and an integrated docking station.

Sounds interesting! Let’s take a closer look at the Dell U3423WE in the test.

At this point, many thanks to Dell for lending the U3423WE for this test.

Test: Dell U3423WE

The Dell U3423WE is a business/content creator monitor. Accordingly, it is designed a little more simply and elegantly.

The back and the base are kept in a simple silver look. The base also looks wonderfully solid and stable. This offers the usual ergonomic options, height adjustability, as well as “turning to the side”. As with most 21:9 monitors, upright positioning is not possible.

The ports on the Dell U3423WE are very exciting. The monitor has a small hub integrated.

1x power connection 2x HDMI 2.1 1x DisplayPort 1.4 1x USB C with display + data signal 1x USB C only data signal 1x 3.5mm audio output 5x USB 3.1 Gen 2 10 Gbit 1x USB C output 10 Gbit 1x Gbit LAN

You can first connect the monitor to your PC in the classic way via HDMI or DisplayPort. If you do this, you can also use the USB hub or the LAN port with an additional USB cable.

But if you connect the monitor directly via USB C, then the image signal as well as the USB signal will be transmitted via this connection. Ideal for notebooks.

The monitor can also supply your notebook with up to 90W via the USB C cable, in addition to data/display transmission.

the panels

First, let’s take a look at the panel of the U3423WE.

34.14″/​86.7cm IPS panel 3440×1440 pixels resolution 60 Hz 21:9 format with 1900R/​1.9m curvature 300cd/​m² 000:1 contrast

First of all, we have a fairly classic 21:9 monitor with 34 inches and 3440×1440 pixels resolution. Also, we only have 60 Hz.

What is special, however, is the IPS panel with “IPS Black” technology. First, here’s what Dell says “LG Display’s IPS Black technology is a newly developed technology that’s ideal for professionals. It supports a wider viewing angle, improved color accuracy, more detailed expression in dark scenes, and faster response times.”.

LG? Yes, the panel in the U3423WE comes from LG. I suspect this is the LM340UW8-SSA1, but I’m not 100% sure.

On paper, the main benefit of IPS Black is contrast. Normally IPS panels come to 1:1000. Higher contrasts are usually only possible with VA or OLED panels.

However, according to the manufacturer, IPS Black achieves a contrast of 1:2000, which is more on the level of a VA panel. However, the advantages of IPS panels remain, such as the better response time.

Color space and calibration

Dell advertises the U3423WE with 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 and 100% Rec 709 color space coverage. I could measure the following:

In my test, the U3423WE achieved 100% sRGB as advertised, but “only” 95% DCI-P3 and 90% AdobeRGB.

But I have to put the “only” in brackets here, because 95% DCI-P3 and 90% AdobeRGB are top values! In principle, the monitor is therefore well suited for photo and video editing, at least when it comes to color display.

Calibration Dell U3423WE – Standard Mode

Calibration Dell U3423WE DCI mode

However, the factory calibration is not as good as I would have expected. In standard mode, I got an average Delta E of 2.87 and a maximum of 5.52. That’s still okay for photo and video editing, but it’s not ideal either.

In DCI mode, the calibration gets a little better, but we can’t get past an average Delta E of 1.9.

For professional users, a calibration tool might be recommended, but not mandatory.

brightness and contrast

According to Dell, the U3423WE should offer a maximum brightness of 300 cd/m². But there is an anomaly here!

In my first test run, the monitor only got 266 cd/m². But I noticed that there was practically no difference between 75% and 100% brightness.

With modern monitors, there is always a warning message about increased power consumption if you turn the brightness above 75%. I also accepted this.

Still, it didn’t seem to make a difference and I was like “okay, that’s okay”. However, I noticed something later.

In the “color space” profile (whether sRGB or Display P3 profile), the monitor is a fair bit brighter. This is also not a measurement error, because the power consumption increases in these profiles, which speaks for a higher brightness.

Suddenly we get a good 369.5 cd/m²! So if you want maximum brightness, you have to switch to the sRGB or DCI color space profile. Unusual.

But what about the contrast? We should see fantastic values ​​here thanks to IPS Black?

I was able to measure a maximum contrast of 1:1480. A fantastic value for an IPS monitor! However, a good bit less than promised.

Nevertheless, this is not a bad value, quite the opposite. The contrast of the monitor is also very good subjectively and is noticeably better than with a run-of-the-mill IPS panel.

The 21:9 format and practical assessment

If you have used a normal monitor up to now, you will be unfamiliar with the 21:9 format of the U3423WE. This makes the monitor a fair bit wider, which is useful in many situations.

On the one hand, gaming on a 21:9 monitor is a lot of fun and a completely different experience. But many productive applications also benefit from the 21:9 form factor, such as photo/video editing.

Admittedly, the U3423WE is rather semi-well suited for gaming. In principle, the monitor’s response times are “unobtrusively” good, but we only have 60Hz. So I can’t recommend this as a primary gaming monitor, but it’s perfectly fine for the occasional game on the side.

The Dell U3423WE primarily makes sense for applications such as photo editing or video editing. Especially with the latter, the 21:9 format is great because you simply get more elements on the picture.

When it comes to text/table editing, I’m not quite so convinced of 21:9. In theory, you can easily have two windows open side by side in large format, but I like my windows centered. But that can also fall into the category of personal preference.

The docking function is again extremely good. If you have a notebook that can be charged via USB C (and the 90W is enough), you can simply connect it to the monitor via USB C and you can use a cable to connect everything, the monitor, the charging and also the various USB ports as well as the LAN port.

Loudspeakers are even built into the monitor, but they are inferior to those in most notebooks.

Nevertheless, this one-cable solution is incredibly practical.

power consumption

Let’s take a look at the power consumption, in the standard profile and in the sRGB profile (which is a bit brighter).

Important, of course, the power consumption increases massively if you use USB devices or charge via USB C.

These are the pure base values ​​of the display via HDMI or DisplayPort. The monitor is even quite economical for its size with a maximum of 30W or 36.6W!

Conclusion

As expected, the Dell U3423WE is a good to very good monitor, but it is not perfect either!

First of all, the target group of the monitor is clear, it is aimed at office / content creators / notebook users. Although it can also be used for light gaming, where the 21:9 form factor is definitely fun, the 60 Hz in particular are a limiting factor here and there are clearly better gaming monitors in this price range.

The Dell U3423WE feels more comfortable in media processing. So we have a high-contrast picture with very good colors!

100% sRGB

95% DCI-P3

90% AdobeRGB

These are great values! The calibration of the monitor was not overly accurate by default, I’ve seen that better, but it’s good enough.

So yes, if you work with photo and video editing programs, I can recommend the U3423WE with a clear conscience, especially if you primarily use a notebook for this!

Because another great strength is the integrated USB hub with 6x USB outputs, audio output and LAN port. In addition, the monitor can charge your notebook with up to 90W. So if you have a Dell XPS 13 or MacBook, for example, one cable is enough and the notebook is charged, an image is displayed and the various connections are connected.

What are the weaknesses of the U3423WE? A higher frame rate than 60 Hz would have been nice and that the maximum brightness is not available in the standard profile is strange.

The IPS Black technology is also a thing. We have a very good contrast for a monitor with IPS technology, but in my test it doesn’t quite reach the advertised 1:2000, but just under 1:1500, which is still very good, but is below the manufacturer’s specification. We definitely have a higher-contrast image here than with conventional IPS monitors, but the IPS Black technology is not revolutionary either.

And I think that goes quite well with the conclusion that the Dell U3423WE is a good monitor for productive activities and notebook owners, but it is also not revolutionary.

Good color space coverage

Good brightness (369.5 cd/m²)

High contrast for an IPS monitor

Lots of ports including USB C hub

Calibration in standard mode mediocre

60Hz only

