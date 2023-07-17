Test: DreameBot L10 Ultra, great navigation, wiping function and suction station! (at a fair price!)

With the L10 Ultra, Dreame offers a true all-in-one vacuum robot. This can vacuum and clean, as well as clean itself completely in its charging station. This includes vacuuming up dirt and washing the cleaning pads.

There are now quite a few vacuum robots that can do this. However, at less than €800, the DreameBot L10 Ultra is one of the “cheapest” all-in-one solutions.

Let’s see how good the DreameBot L10 Ultra is in the test!

At this point many thanks to Dreame, who made the L10 Ultra available to me for this test.

Testing the DreameBot L10 Ultra

The DreameBot L10 Ultra relies on the classic vacuum robot design. This consists of a white high-gloss plastic and is kept in the typical round design.

We find a “hump” on the top, under which the laser sensor for mapping and navigation is located. On the front we have a rotating small brush that is supposed to sweep dirt out of corners in front of the vacuum cleaner.

The dirt collection container, which is unfortunately relatively small as usual, is located under a lid on the top.

Like the L10s Ultra, the normal L10 also has a small window on the front. There is no camera under this, just a normal sensor. So we don’t have “AI” obstacle detection here.

A big thing is of course the charging station. This is a combined charging/suction/washing station.

Accordingly, the station of the L10 Ultra charges, sucks up dirt and can wash the cleaning pads.

There is a bag in the front of the vacuum cleaner for vacuuming up the dirt. We have two water tanks in the lid for washing the cleaning pads. A fresh water tank, a dirty water tank.

Die App

You can either use the Xiaomi Mi Home App or the DreameHome App for the DreameBot L10 Ultra. Both apps essentially have the same range of functions, which is very large here!

Live map Multi-story maps NoGo zones Division of the map into rooms Room cleaning zones Cleaning remote control Carpet detection and carpet mode Control of the suction/cleaning performance on a per-room basis Individual order of processing of the rooms adjustable Interval for cleaning the cleaning pads adjustable Interval for vacuuming the dirt adjustable

Navigation

The navigation of the DreameBot L10 Ultra is impeccable even without AI detection! To be clear, Dreame has collaborated with Roborock and narwhal the best navigation in vacuum robots!

In essence, all vacuum robots with laser navigation navigate in a similar way, but when it comes to precision, obstacle avoidance, etc., there can be quite big differences.

The L10 Ultra first divides your apartment into several areas, which are scanned one after the other. These areas are first circled on the outer walls and then internally cleaned.

The L10 Ultra always seemed very safe and confident, as if it knew clearly where it had to go and where it already was.

Complex apartments with many rooms and narrow passages are no problem!

Also, the L10 Ultra doesn’t have much of a problem with tangling or snagging. Yes, socks etc. that are lying around can be eaten, but the robot generally behaves far more safely and confidently than average.

The L10s Ultra copes a little better with objects lying around, but both vacuum robots are essentially very similar and both are among the best there is in terms of navigation on the market.

Excellent cleaning function

One outstanding feature of the DreameBot L10 Ultra is its cleaning function. The vacuum robot has two rotating “mops” on the bottom. These are washed out by the cleaning station when it starts and the robot’s water tank is filled up.

Of course, these rotating mops offer a much better cleaning performance than a simple vibrating cleaning plate with cloth, which other models have. The L10 Ultra is capable of removing larger stains such as small splatters of sauce, pet and child footprints, etc.

In addition, the floors are refreshed a little when they are wiped with a damp cloth. You just get a different shine than just vacuuming.

However, don’t expect miracles either! Really dirty footprints, spilled liquids or dried stains are too much! For this you need a large wet vacuum cleaner, like the Dreame H12 Pro.

At certain intervals, the robot returns to its charging station to wash out the cleaning pads. As a result, it does not only clean with dirty pads, but these are also cleaned again and again during cleaning.

Nevertheless, the cleaning performance of the L10 Ultra is among the best I’ve seen from a robot so far!

suction power

According to the manufacturer, the L10 Ultra should offer a remarkable suction power of up to 5300 pa. This would be a lot! Most models only reach 2000-3000 pa.

However, this does not play such a big role in practice, since you usually do not let the vacuum robot run at full power anyway, among other things to save the battery and to ensure less noise.

Nevertheless, the suction power is almost perfect, especially on smooth floors, even in “standard” mode! Hair, dust, etc. are absolutely no problem. Everything the sucker runs over is recorded.

Admittedly, this is the case with most current models.

Of course, carpets are always a bit more of a challenge, especially when it comes to pet hair. But the L10 Ultra also masters this challenge well to very well!

In short, there is no reason to complain about the suction and cleaning performance! The L10 Ultra is on par with other high-end models in this area.

A very good and so far problem-free suction station

The extraction station of the L10 Ultra has been working without any problems so far! Especially the suction stations of the first generation had problems with clogging, with too much animal hair (of which I have a few to offer).

However, this has not been a problem with the L10 Ultra so far. Washing out the pads also works great and is very reliable.

The interval at which the pads should be washed can be set just like the suction interval.

Cleaning function does not conflict with carpets

Unfortunately, some robotic vacuums with advanced cleaning capabilities don’t work well on carpets. The cleaning pads often prevent the carpets from being run over.

However, this is not a problem with the DreameBot L10 Ultra! He can simply lift his cleaning pads. The vacuum automatically recognizes carpets and raises or lowers the pads accordingly.

Conclusion

The DreameBot L10 Ultra is one of the best robot vacuums on the market! Especially if you are looking for a model that does everything and you don’t have to worry too much about it, the L10 Ultra is great!

First of all, the vacuum robot itself is great! This can be used with practically all apartments, regardless of whether they are large and open or small and crooked. Obstacles lying around are not an undue problem either. If you really have an extremely messy apartment, I might consider paying the extra for the L10s Ultra with “AI”, but the regular L10 Ultra does a great job too!

The suction power is very good and the cleaning performance is excellent for a vacuum robot. The two rotating pads work in combination with the washing station much better than the cleaning cloths that are otherwise often used.

Of course, very intense dirt is too much for the DreameBot L10 Ultra, but I don’t know of any model that does this better.

The washing/suction station is also top class in general! Yes, you have to top up water and empty the dirty water here every few trips, but otherwise the DreameBot L10 Ultra just works independently and “unobtrusively”.

In short, I can recommend the DreameBot L10 Ultra with a clear conscience!

POSITIVE

Excellent navigation

Good cleaning function

Very good loading/washing/suction station

Solide App

Large range of functions

NEGATIVE

Dust bag required for the suction station

